  • Home Home

Cleaning expert shares quick tip to rid your washing machine of lingering odors: 'I'll definitely give this a go'

Baking soda is a versatile, natural product that can be used to clean everything from washing machines and fridges to showers and tiles.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Baking soda is a versatile, natural product that can be used to clean everything from washing machines and fridges to showers and tiles.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A simple hack shared on Instagram can help you remove any mold or mildew that has built up in your washing machine, eliminating unpleasant odors quickly and easily.

The scoop

The video shared on Instagram by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) demonstrates a simple hack for removing mold and unpleasant smells from your washing machine using just one common household product that you likely have in your pantry: bicarbonate of soda.

In the video, Lynsey shows you how to use the bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) to get your machine sparkly clean.

First, sprinkle the baking soda into the rubber seal and spray it with water. You can then scrub the seal with a small brush before leaving it for 10 minutes. The final part of the hack involves running a rinse cycle to clean the bicarbonate of soda and the mold away. 

Baking soda is a great cleaning product and soaks up any odors, so you will be left with a clean and fresh-smelling machine. 

How it's working

Baking soda is a versatile, natural product that can be used to clean everything from washing machines and fridges to showers and tiles — it can even be used to keep linens or mattresses smelling fresh.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Most people will already have baking soda at home, which makes this hack even easier.

Opting for natural cleaning products can save you money and make your home safer, as they don't use any dangerous chemicals. Chemical cleaning products can contaminate food and also irritate the eyes, the skin, and the respiratory system, negatively affecting our health. 

Chemical cleaners can also harm the environment and pollute our waterways, and because they often come in plastic bottles, using natural cleaning hacks like this can also reduce the amount of plastic waste a household produces. This keeps more plastic out of landfills.

What people are saying

People in the comments were eager to share their thoughts and experiences cleaning with baking soda. 

"I'll definitely give this a go this weekend," wrote one commenter.

Another Instagram user said: "I'm getting a new machine today. Can't wait to look after it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x