Mom shares surprisingly simple trick to deep-clean even the dirtiest of rags: 'This is old-school cleaning'

"Will be doing this tomorrow."

Kitchen rags getting grimy? Here's how to remove built-up gunk with only two ingredients.

The Scoop

On Instagram, Nicole Jaques (@itsnicolejaques) demonstrated an eco-friendly way to deep-clean your dirty dishcloths with water and baking soda.

Simply put your dishcloths in a large pot. Then, fill with enough water to your pot to fully cover the rags. Add a scoop of baking soda, let the water boil, and stir. After a quick rinse, the dishcloths can be put in the washer as normal. You can also use this method to clean hand towels, face towels, and pot holders.

But why boil the cloths beforehand? Jaques says "the high temperature of the boiling water kills most bacteria [and] loosens grime, making it easier to wash the cloths thoroughly in the laundry afterward. The baking soda, being a mild alkali, dissolves grease, neutralizes odors, and disrupts the growth of microbes."





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



How it's helping

Boiling your cloths with baking soda is an inexpensive, easy, and effective way to thoroughly sanitize them. You'll also prolong their lifespan by removing buildup, reducing your need to buy new dishrags.

When your dishrags — which are likely made from linen or cotton — have reached the end of their usability, don't toss them in the trash. Linen and cotton are highly biodegradable and can decompose in a few weeks under the right conditions. Search for a nearby recycling center that accepts textiles.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Switching to green-cleaning methods is a great way to keep a clean home without harming the environment. Instead of harsh cleaning chemicals packaged in single-use bottles, opt for eco-friendly alternatives. Whether you're mopping the floors with an old shirt on your Swiffer, scrubbing the stove top with lemons, or wiping the windows with vinegar, green cleaning has it all.

Looking for more green-cleaning tips? Change the way you clean by using natural cleaning products.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated the hack's ability to bring new life to a variety of items such as socks, reusable pads, and oven mitts.

"This is old-school cleaning," one user commented. "My mother still does this method."

"Perfect timing," another said. "My daughter's reusable makeup remover cloths have a smell even after washing. Will be doing this tomorrow."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.