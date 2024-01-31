Homeowner shares simple cleaning solution for ‘spotless’ windows: ‘[It] works amazingly’

Windows can get messy with handprints, dust, splatters, and even dog slobber. Thankfully, one TikToker shared a cleaning spray that will keep your windows spotless. And the best part? You probably have all the ingredients around the house.

The scoop

If you’re tired of dirty windows, you need this easy-to-make window cleaning spray.

In the TikTok tutorial, Cleaning Basics & Motivation (@Later_Kates), crafts a super effective window cleaner using just three household staples: vinegar, rubbing alcohol, and dish soap.

“This will help remove hard water stains, or in my case, dog slobber, and it keeps them looking clean for a long time,” she says.

To make the cleaning solution, take an empty spray bottle and combine half a cup of vinegar, half a cup of alcohol, and two to three drops of dish soap. Give the bottle a good shake, and then spray.

The TikToker recommends wiping the spray away with a dry microfiber cloth and using circular motions to avoid streaks.

How it’s helping

Cleaning supplies can be costly. An article by Verve reported an average of “$57 a month to your grocery budget [goes to] cleaning supplies.” That’s nearly $700 dollars per year you’ll save by skipping the Windex.

You’ll also help save the environment by reusing your spray bottle. According to Packaging Strategies, “[H]ousehold cleaning products, which consist mostly of water with a small amount of active ingredients, are a major factor in plastic waste.”

Additionally, cleaning sprays and similar products contain harsh chemicals, artificial colors and fragrances, and other unnecessary additives. Luckily, there are greener alternatives.

The Spruce defines green cleaning as “us[ing] cleaning solutions and methods that keep us and our environment healthy and free of toxins.” From cleaning grout with baking soda to using mismatched socks as cleaning rags, there are plenty of ways to save time, money, and the planet with natural cleaning.

If you’re looking for more ways to save with natural cleaning products, see our guide.

What everyone’s saying

Users agreed that the DIY spray works wonders and left their windows spotless.

“Works amazingly,” said one user.

“This is magic!! So easy and they came out perfect!!” commented another.

