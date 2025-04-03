Homeowner reveals mind-blowing trick to clean dirty, caked-on oven: 'Just a sparkling-clean oven'

  • Home Home

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you've been procrastinating on your spring cleaning, it can feel like an increasingly daunting task. But when it comes to deep cleaning your kitchen's oven, a TikTok cleaning ace has an easy method that avoids chemicals and gets the job done quickly and effectively.

The scoop

TikToker Sophie (@what.sophie.does) shared a simple-to-follow way to get your oven fresh and clean in a video.

@what.sophie.does The easiest way to deep clean your oven, with no harsh chemicals, just powerful results! ✨ Mix 1 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup dish soap, and enough water to make a thick paste. Scrub, let it sit, and wipe away for a sparkling clean oven! #OvenCleaning #DeepClean #CleaningHacks #hometips ♬ original sound - what sophie does

First up is removing the oven racks, doors, and shelves to make the process easier. You might want to consult your device's manual before doing so.

Next is putting together a powerful odorless cleaning paste. In the caption, the creator reveals it's made of a mix of one cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of dish soap, and water. In other words, natural components you likely have on-hand in your kitchen and no harsh chemicals. The video shows this will be a pretty thick paste but well-suited for scrubbing.

Once you've made your paste, you can pre-clean by vacuuming up crumbs. With that finished, it's time to scrub up with the paste on a cleaning pad or sponge to remove all the grime that's built up.

"No harsh chemicals, just a sparkling-clean oven," Sophie concludes.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

How it's helping

Sophie's method gets the job done in a fashion that benefits homeowners by saving money and eschewing chemicals. Instead of paying for a specific oven cleaner, consumers can use items around the house they already have and curb eventual plastic waste from the products.

Avoiding chemicals is a win for consumers, as using natural options doesn't release these concoctions into your home, exposing them to your pets or children. It also saves your household from the nasty smell of oven cleaners.

Using baking soda and dish soap like Sophie does is a popular solution, and other hacks tap into lemons as well to take out pesky grime in the oven or microwave. White vinegar is another secret weapon in DIY cleaning around your home without chemicals.

If you're finished cleaning your oven, but the oven door's glass remains dirty, don't fret. There's a hack to clean that as well. 

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were impressed by the method, though some were a bit apprehensive about the initial steps of taking their oven apart.

"I'll put everything back wrong and I'll have no oven," one TikToker sheepishly admitted.

"Love this," another user shared.

