Cleaning expert shares simple method to take care of pesky soap scum: 'Brilliant'

by Lisa Nordin
"So hygienic."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Cleaning showers is never easy — with slippery surfaces and sticky soap scum, it can seem nearly impossible to get a tub really clean. 

Luckily, in the never-ending war on water deposit buildup, TikTok queen of hygiene Madame Sweat (@madamesweat) posted a shower cleaning hack that is not only easy and affordable but also may be doable with ingredients you already have in your cupboard. 

The scoop

In the video, Madame Sweat demonstrates how mixing 1 cup of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of dish soap makes a cleaning paste.

@madamesweat This is my natural DIY recipe to get rid of soap scum (and it's also budget friendly!) #soap #soapscum #shower #grime #grimy #cleaning #clean #diy #recipe #diycleaning #diyrecipe #paste #dishsoap #bakingsoda #bakingsodadoesthat #bakingsodahack #askmadamesweat #madamesweat #hygieneexpert #hygiene #homehygiene #natural #naturalcleaning #naturalcleaner #doityourself #homehacks #homecleaninghacks #showercleaning #budgetfriendly ♬ Luxury Classic Harp Concerto Chamber Music(820476) - Yuumi Iida

She then applies the paste to the shower with a clean microfiber cloth and rubs gently in a circular motion. Like magic, wiping the once opaque shower door with a towel reveals a shiny and clear pane of glass.

How it's helping

The price of almost everything has gone up, so saving money on expensive shower cleaners when you can easily and quickly make your own ensures that your bathroom and your budget are happy.

Cleaning with natural products is not only cost-effective, it is also healthier for humans and the planet. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Many household cleaning products contain toxic chemicals. Using them not only risks the user's health by coming in contact with the harmful substances but by inhaling the fumes as well. 

By using a homemade solution with natural ingredients, you can breathe easier — and with less plastic waste in landfills, Mother Nature can too. Less trips to the store mean less carbon pollution from your vehicle as well.

What everyone's saying

The standout reaction Madame Sweat's video has gained is proof that this solution is a much-needed and much-appreciated one. The TikTok post has over 34,000 likes and has been saved more than 18,000 times, with commenters calling the hack "brilliant" and "so hygienic."

One user, having found perhaps the keeper of all cleaning secrets, asked, "Do you have tips for stain[s] on porcelain sinks?"

Another TikToker voicing their passionate thoughts on the subject said, "Thank god we own a glass company... replace is key I HATE cleaning showers!" 

With people ready to replace their shower doors rather than making the effort to clean them, let's hope this hack and many more keep coming to make life a little bit easier.

