'Queen of Clean' shares easy hack to deep-clean dirty hats: 'Definitely going to have to give this a go'

After a summer season packed with lake visits, ocean picnics, and long hikes in scorching temperatures, it's no surprise that athletic hats are scuffed up or covered in dirt.

But not everyone feels comfortable throwing hats in the washing machine, especially if it's a designer hat or novelty item.

The scoop

One cleaning influencer, named Lynsey Queen of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean), shared her expertise with her Instagram followers on how to bring back the sparkle in your favorite hats without using chemical cleaners or a machine.

"Back from your summer break, and your favorite cap's looking worse for wear?" Lynsey began in her caption. "No dishwasher? No problem! [Use a] mix of bicarbonate of soda, washing-up liquid, a splash of water into a paste, scrub it into the cap with an old toothbrush, and let it sit for an hour. Rinse under cold water, then leave it out in the sunshine. The UV rays will naturally disinfect and deodorize."

The creator's video shows a formerly-white Coach hat that appears to be closer to beige after some outdoor activities. After the demonstration of cleaning the hat, it is revived to white and looks brand new.

How it's helping

This tip is a great asset for those who want to avoid expensive and corrosive chemical cleaners.

Many household cleaners also have PFAS chemicals, known as "forever chemicals" because they not only build up in our bodies, but they also build up in our oceans, as reported by the Oceanic Society.

The proliferation of PFAS has become so alarming that they are now in raindrops, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

A tip like the one provided by Lynsey can help households save money, encourage DIY cleaning solutions, and protect clothes from unnecessary chemicals.

This recipe included roughly a tablespoon each of baking soda and dish soap, making this solution cost only a few cents. Its drying method only requires using sunshine instead of a dryer, which also saves consumers on their energy bills.

Many basic ingredients from home are just as effective — and often a lot safer — than standard commercial cleaners. A single lemon can clean a shower head, hydrogen peroxide can kill mold, and toothpaste can defog your headlights.

DIY recipes can also reduce plastic in the home and minimize your collection of cleaning products.

What everyone's saying

Lynsey's fans were ecstatic with the simple DIY recipe and its results.

"Cleaned up so well!" one commenter said.

"Definitely going to have to give this a go," another wrote.

