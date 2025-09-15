Handyman demonstrates easy cleaning tip for defogging headlights at home: 'I will definitely be trying this'

Although it may seem like a strange method, the cleaning properties can yield reliable results.

Regardless of how well you take care of your car, your headlights may eventually become foggy and appear slightly dimmer over time.

While many car owners turn to professional products to remedy this issue, one TikToker revealed that a simple application of a common household product may be all you need.

The scoop

Professional car detailer and TikToker lexluxedetails (@lexluxedetails) shared a simple cleaning hack that can potentially save you both time and money — and all you need is a tube of ordinary toothpaste.

The TikToker simply applied a generous amount of toothpaste onto a microfiber cloth and gently rubbed the dental product onto a foggy headlight until it was completely covered. After letting it sit for a minute or two, he grabbed a second damp microfiber cloth and wiped the toothpaste off the headlight.

Despite having slight reservations, the detailer was somewhat impressed with the final product. While he remained apprehensive about the toothpaste's ability to keep the headlight clean for an extended period, he gave the hack a seven out of 10.

How it's helping

Foggy or yellow-tinted headlights are caused by external elements like road debris as well as environmental factors such as UV exposure, leading to oxidation and yellowing of the plastic lens.

Toothpaste is able to clean headlights by using its fine, mild abrasive particles to gently polish and scrape away the oxidized, yellowed layer from the surface of the headlight lens.

The process is similar to how it removes plaque from teeth. Applying toothpaste and rubbing it in a circular motion with a sponge or cloth buffs the lens, can lift up dirt and grime, and leaves behind a cleaner surface.

Besides saving you money on professional car detailing, cleaning your headlights with toothpaste can go a long way in cutting down our reliance on harmful cleaning products that pollute waterways with chemicals.

It can also cut down on the number of plastic bottles you have to keep stored in your home, which can help reduce plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

Down in the comments section, one user remained a little skeptical regarding the eco-friendly hack.

"I give two weeks time for the oxidation [to] be there on your headlight [depending] on weather," they speculated. However, a few users appeared to be genuinely intrigued by the cleaning tip.

"I will definitely be trying this," noted another commenter.

"I'm trying your method," wrote a third user.

