Dad shares money-saving hack to create powerful everyday cleaner: 'Love this idea'

If vinegar-based natural cleaning solutions have left you feeling sour, perhaps this lemon-scented option is your answer.

The scoop

A post on TikTok by NonToxicDad (@nontoxicdad) has shared the key to a natural cleaning solution made from vinegar that doesn't make your home smell like a pickling solution.

#nontoxicproducts #cleaningproducts #naturalremedies #nontoxicliving ♬ original sound - NonToxicDad @nontoxicdad Don't listen to the naysayers—VINEGAR is a non-toxic cleaner and disinfectant, and it is the cleaner of choice for Non-Toxic Dad. However, if you can't stand that vinegar smell 😷... Check out my version of this natural home cleaner that is way more pleasant to the nose! 🏠 🧼 👉 1 cup of white vinegar 👉 1 cup of RO or distilled water 💧 👉 Some lemon rind 🍋 👉 1 sprig of rosemary 🌱 ✅ Combine these ingredients in a pot, bring them to a boil, and let them sit for 24 hours. ✅ Pour it into a glass or non-toxic spray bottle and add a little extra lemon rind and rosemary to the bottle 🍋🌱 Viola! 👏 You now have an organic and non-toxic natural cleaner that doesn't have that strong vinegar smell 👃 ✅ If you don't want to use lemon and rosemary, you can play around with other herbs, spices, and fruits to suit your scent preferences! ✅ What matters is that this is a cleaner you can ingest safely and still keep your home clean and non-toxic! Also, drop a comment on what herb/spice scent combo you'll try with this recipe! 👏 #vinegar

As the TikToker pointed out, vinegar is the "number one natural and organic cleaner for your home," but noted that "some people can't tolerate the smell."

The video suggests combining one cup of vinegar with one cup of filtered or distilled water, along with the rind of a lemon and a sprig of rosemary. NonToxicDad adds these natural ingredients together in a pot and brings them to a boil. After the liquid reaches a boil, he turns the stove off and leaves the solution to sit for 24 hours.

Then, the liquid is ready to bottle up and use as a grime-busting cleaner. NonToxicDad recommends adding the lemon and rosemary to your cleaning bottle so that the scent is stronger. He also suggests experimenting with different herbs and fruits to customize the cleaner to your preference.

How it's helping

Many store-bought cleaning products have paragraphs of ingredients, many of which can be harmful to your health. These chemicals, commonly found in store-bought cleaning products, could end up in water supplies, contaminate aquatic life, and damage ecosystems.

Making your own cleaning supplies means that you know exactly what's inside, and you can prevent yourself and your family from inhaling any toxic chemicals, which have been found to increase the chance of asthma and other respiratory illnesses, according to the American Lung Association.

Furthermore, homemade cleaning solutions are a great way to save money while reducing plastic usage and clearing out some cupboard space. Most people have ingredients like vinegar or lemon at home already, and these ingredients create a potent cleaner that can be just as effective as a store-bought alternative.

What everyone's saying

In the comments, one user seemed pleased to have found a fragrant natural cleaning solution. "That is so interesting, thank you for sharing!"

Another impressed commenter added, "Love this idea! Can't stand the vinegar smell."

