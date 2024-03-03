Woman demonstrates easy way to get the most out of your candles: ‘Mind blown’

“This is the hack you never knew you needed.”

Candle jars provide the warmth and ambiance that make a home feel like a home, so parting with them is such sweet sorrow after the home accessories have served their purpose.

Fortunately, these home accessories can get a second lease on life. On an Instagram Reel, candle company Avenue Lex Candle Co. (@avenuelexcandleco) does just that by using an everyday resource: water.

The scoop

We use water for many things around the house, from washing our hands and showering to cleaning table surfaces. Water is also the key to cleaning old candle jars.

As the video explains, fill a pot with water, boil it, and pour it into the candle jar. Let it sit overnight, and the following day, simply pull out any remaining wax. Now, the candle jar is ready for use once again.

How it’s helping

Tossing away candle jars in favor of buying new ones can be an unnecessary expense, especially when there are many creative ways to keep them in use. On top of saving money, reusing the jars keeps them out of the landfill.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 alone, 7.6 million tons of glass ended up in U.S. landfills. And while most glass is recyclable, if cleaned properly, only 33% of glass gets recycled in the U.S. each year, according to C&EN.

This hack of filling the jar with boiled water and letting it sit overnight is a low-maintenance and quick way to make a difference without eating up too much of your own energy or time.

By thinking about ways to be sustainable around the house, we can make a huge difference for others around the world. To ensure you’re doing your part, look for ways to repurpose empty containers and learn more about proper recycling habits.

This hack lets you save time, keeps money in your wallet, and makes a positive impact on the environment all at the same time.

What everyone’s saying

Folks on Instagram were pleasantly surprised to see this simple yet effective method of cleaning an old candle jar.

“Mind blown,” said one user.

The exciting part about a candle jar being cleaned for reuse is that it can store many things in addition to candles.

“This is the hack you never knew you needed,” Avenue Lex Candle Co. says in the video.

