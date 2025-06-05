Gardener shares unexpected method for flourishing plants: 'That's pretty cool'

Seasoned gardeners know just how to create a beautiful, prosperous garden. Two Florida gardeners (@barefoot.appalach) took to TikTok to share one versatile method that ensures growth for a brilliant garden.

The scoop

"Today we are going to chop and drop," one of the creators says at the start of the video. "You thought we wanted to grow the plant, but we're actually going to cut it down."

The gardeners explain that they are chopping the Taro plant because it "grows really rapidly and offers a lot of biomass."

However, by chopping the plant down, they are leaving room for other plants, like their coco plums, to be able to grow concurrently.

The edible part of the Taro plant is a tuber that grows in the ground, so in chopping the leaves of the plant, they are still able to harvest it.

Instead of putting in a substantial amount of work to pull weeds out of their garden beds, the gardeners opted to "mimic nature's patterns" by putting leaves on top of the soil to reduce the grass growth underneath.

They further explain that they face the leaves down so that water does not get caught in the leaves and breed mosquitoes.

How it's helping

The gardeners' methods of mirroring nature's patterns are a tried-and-true technique rooted in natural gardening.

Forest floors, where these plants can typically be found, have leaves that fall and cover the soil when devoid of human intervention. That's why the natural method works to keep weeds out while fostering an ecosystem great for pollinators that help your plants grow.

Native gardening helps reduce your water bill and the time spent tending to your garden. It's also far more conducive to producing healthy and sustainable plants, as it allows them to grow naturally — the way they were meant to be.

It's estimated that you can save up to $225 per year on water alone, and even greater savings can be had since purchasing fertilizer or pesticides won't be necessary.

With a decline in pollinator populations, methods like these keep not only your own garden healthy, but also entire communities. Cultivating a space that promotes pollination attracts more pollinators, ultimately leading to a healthier environment for all.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were impressed by the advice.

"That's pretty cool!" wrote one.

Another seconded how well the hack works.

"I do this too," they said. "It's so convenient!"

