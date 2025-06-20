Homeowner seeks plain-spoken advice after considering high-tech induction stove for remodeled kitchen: 'Is [it] truly that much better?'

One of the most challenging aspects of any home renovation project — or making any major life change, really — is the overwhelming abundance of available information. After all, without expertise in solar panels or heat pumps, it can feel impossible to know for sure how to get the most bang for your buck in the long run.

So one homeowner decided to go straight to the experts when they found themselves wondering: Induction or electric?

"Hello appliance people! We are in the market for a oven," they wrote on the dedicated subreddit r/Appliances. They explained that their current setup, an electric oven and stovetop from LG, was being recalled — and they were unsure if they wanted to replace it with another electric appliance.

"I am now getting deep into reading about induction, and now I am wondering if we should get the [same one again]?" the original poster wrote. Or, they wondered, "is an induction stove truly that much better and would we be so much better off in the long run getting an induction stove, or is electric still suitable?"

Commenters chimed in quickly and unanimously. One person summed it up: "Induction is superior to gas, and it is superior to standard electric."

"100%," another agreed. "Induction over everything else."

Their major hesitation, the OP explained, was both the initial cost and the cost of replacing their cookware with induction-compatible magnetic pots and pans.

Fortunately, the federal Inflation Reduction Act currently offers homeowners up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. And once installed, induction stoves immediately begin saving homeowners money, since they're so much faster and more cost-effective than other stoves. In fact, induction stoves are 10% more efficient than electric stoves and a jaw-dropping 300% more efficient than gas stoves, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

To save even more money, one commenter also suggested waiting for July Fourth or Black Friday pricing for a big-ticket purchase.

And for renters or homeowners with small budgets, a plug-in induction burner is an excellent alternative — and they start at just $50.

In terms of the cookware, one commenter assured the OP that they would not have to spend a fortune: "If a magnet sticks to your current pans they will be just fine," they said.

The OP also mentioned having kids, and induction stoves are known for being the safest option to use for families. Since heat travels magnetically between the stove and cookware, the cooking surface is significantly cooler than electric ranges, meaning it's easier to avoid burns.

Additionally, both electric and induction stoves offer cleaner breathing air than gas stoves, which have been found to emit particulate matter at such high levels that some people have described them as "having a tailpipe piped directly into the home."

Many commenters who had made the upgrade echoed their satisfaction with induction. One described induction as "super responsive and easy to clean," while another pointed out that it's "faster, more powerful, more accurate."

