Traveler shares experience riding one of the world's fastest trains: 'Felt like you were in a spaceship'

China has become known for its incredible high-speed rail system, which was built over the past decade. According to the World Bank, the country has constructed over 15,500 miles of high-speed railway, which is more than the rest of the world combined.

It's an impressive feat, and people have been sharing videos of themselves riding one of the bullet trains traversing all those tracks.

TikToker Shan (@ymshan) posted a video of her two-and-a-half-hour trip with her mom from Changsha to Guangzhou. Shan brought her viewers along for the journey, starting in the train station, which she said felt like an international airport because it was "so safe and clean and modern."

"Look at these trains — they literally look futuristic," she says while showing off the front of the trains.

Once on board, Shan explains that the train travels at about 186 miles per hour the whole time, but adds, "It felt so smooth and stable you wouldn't even know."

The TikToker also highlights the pod-like chairs in the Business Class section. "It looks so cool … you felt like you were in a spaceship." She also demonstrates how the chairs completely recline so you can comfortably get some sleep.

"One of the best parts about traveling on a train is seeing all the scenery in China," Shan adds.

There are many benefits of riding a train that go beyond taking in the lovely scenery.

Cruising along at 186 miles per hour means you can get to your destination much faster than driving a car, and you can relax or get some work done instead of focusing on the road. Meanwhile, trains are more comfortable and often cheaper than airplanes. As Shan points out, you can easily get up and walk around on the train like she did when she walked to the food car.

"Even coach on one of these is way more comfortable than an airplane," one person commented.

Trains are also significantly better for the environment than other forms of transportation. High-speed trains run on electricity instead of diesel fuel, and while that electricity is still often generated by dirty energy sources, it still creates far less pollution than airplanes and gas-powered vehicles.

"I felt like I time traveled forward a few years (bc american trains suck)," Shan wrote under her video.

While China has seemingly mastered high-speed rail, the U.S. is finally moving in that direction thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Another mother/daughter duo showed off their trip on a high-speed train in Florida, and other projects are in the works around the country, like the one between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

