Mother and daughter reveal experience aboard Florida’s new high-speed train: ‘Easy to get work done …’

One TikToker, along with her young daughter, recently tested out the new Brightline high-speed rail that goes from Orlando to Miami. Both mother and daughter gave the experience rave reviews.

Cruise content creator and travel advisor mhfamilyadventures (@mhfamilyadventures) was thrilled to show her 10,000 followers how easy and comfortable the three-hour train trip between the two Florida cities was. For comparison, driving between the two cities would take more than four hours, according to Google Maps.

We found that the flights were a lot cheaper to fly in to Orlando ($30pp) rather than in to Miami (or Fort Lauderdale), so we decided to fly in to Orlando and take the train to our destination!

The TikToker highlights the train’s speed, cleanliness, spaciousness (“easy to get work done”), and the overall ease of the journey — a combination of positives that you will basically never hear from an airplane traveler.

Florida-based Brightline debuted America’s first new privately funded passenger rail in more than a century, from Miami to West Palm Beach, in 2018. The company opened its long-awaited Orlando line, which also makes stops in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and other South Florida cities, in 2023. Brightline is also developing a line on the West Coast from Las Vegas to Southern California.

That’s great news for Floridians and travelers in need of fast, convenient traveling options and for anyone concerned about the health of our planet. The transportation sector, particularly cars and airplanes, is responsible for a massive amount of planet-overheating pollution. High-speed rail, on the other hand, is the most efficient and planet-friendly option at our disposal.

Compared to China, which has a robust national high-speed rail system, the United States government has traditionally been uninterested in investing in transportation infrastructure, leaving a gap for private companies like Brightline to fill.

Fortunately, this is starting to change. The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes billions of dollars for rail improvement and development projects across the country, such as improving subpar train travel between Boston and Washington, D.C., and a new line from Los Angeles to Las Vegas that will be operated by Brightline.

The commenters on the TikTok post were equally enthusiastic about the new Orlando Brightline service.

“Did this with a group of 7, including one child, to Fort Lauderdale to hop on a cruise. 10/10 would recommend,” wrote one commenter.

“Convenient train and rail systems need to be in all major US cities! I would love a train like this from my city to NYC or Philly,” wrote another.

