Woman reveals genius reason she never throws away old toilet paper tubes: 'So cute'

Pet toys can be pricey, and many end up as plastic waste after just a few weeks. But one TikToker has found a clever, zero-cost way to keep cats entertained using something most people already have at home: an empty toilet paper roll.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, the account for two cats named Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1), who shares DIY enrichment ideas, shows how to turn used toilet paper rolls into simple, treat-dispensing toys.

To make one, just grab an empty roll, cut a hole in the middle, and tuck in both ends. Drop a few treats inside through the hole, and hand it to the cats for playtime.

"I'll usually make like five or six of these at a time and it'll keep them busy for like 30 minutes and they're exhausted after," the TikToker says in the video.

What sets this apart from other enrichment hacks is that pet owners can add optional treat holes or make the main treat hole larger or smaller to switch up the difficulty level for their pets.

It's an easy way to engage a cat's natural behaviors like hunting and chasing, especially when they're indoors, per the Eau Claire Community Humane Association. When cats don't get enough enrichment and get bored, they can develop negative behaviors like aggression or destructive behavior.

How it's helping

This enrichment hack saves money on store-bought toys while cutting down waste from pet product packaging and discarded toys.

A 2014 report from Fast Company, citing research by Kimberly-Clark, estimated that Americans discard about 17 billion toilet paper rolls each year — enough to fill the Empire State Building twice. By reusing toilet paper rolls that would otherwise end up in the trash, cat owners are keeping small bits of cardboard out of landfills and helping protect oceans from excess pollution.

It's better for pets and the planet, too. Pet supplies, including pet toys, are a growing contributor to plastic pollution, the Plastic Pollution Coalition reported. Per the PPC, cheaper plastic toys tend to contain harmful chemicals like BPA or phthalates. And because they're made of plastic, they'll eventually leach microplastics.

For pet owners looking for more eco-friendly and low-cost ways to keep their pets engaged and entertained, try turning toilet paper rolls into enrichment garlands.

Empty rolls aren't just for DIY pet enrichment projects. Parents, for example, can use them to create sorting games for toddlers, while gardeners can use them to make biodegradable seed-starting pots.

While empty rolls are recyclable, recycling options can vary by city or state, so it's best to check a community's recycling options.

Repurposing everyday items like this is part of a growing trend of practicing eco-conscious habits that's as good for the wallet as it is for the planet.

What everyone's saying

Cat owners are loving this simple yet effective hack.

"Thank you…they are so cute," commented a user.

"Just made it, my cats love it!! Thank you!" another wrote.

