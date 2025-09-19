Pet owner shares genius hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's so smart'

While they might seem like trash, empty toilet rolls have a surprising number of uses. One pet owner recently demonstrated that you can make multiple pet toys from them.

The scoop

The average American uses approximately 141 toilet rolls every year, according to Newland Bamboo, which means we are throwing away a lot of empty tubes.

The owner of a cat called Ducky (@thatcatducky) demonstrated how these rolls can be put to good use by making four different types of toys for your cat.

In the video, the pet owner shows how to transform the rolls into a spring toy, a treat dispenser, a pull-apart ball, and a fringe toy. All you need are the empty rolls and a pair of scissors to create these DIY cat toys, providing your feline friend with hours of fun.

How it's helping

Pets are expensive, and the cost of toys quickly adds up. With his simple hack, you can save lots of money by making the toys yourself while also providing your pet with enriching activities that provide them with both mental and physical challenges.

Toilet rolls have a surprising number of uses, from being transformed into seed starter kits and homemade pots to being used to keep toddlers entertained. There are all sorts of games you can create with these simple tubes, making your imagination the limit.

Repurposing common household waste is an effective way to save money and reduce the amount of waste produced at home. There are lots of hacks and tricks for turning trash into useful items, which are great for reducing your household expenditures and enabling you to get creative.

Diverting items from the trash also reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills. This is important because many landfills are overflowing, polluting the environment with nasty chemicals and microplastics. If you can't reuse items, look into local programs to see if they can be recycled. Some organizations will even reward you for recycling certain items, such as clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Other pet owners were impressed by this TikToker's creativity. "Love the ideas!" wrote one commenter.

While another added, "That's so smart."

