Mom shares brilliant ideas to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'So innovative'

Empty toilet paper rolls can be used to start seeds for the garden and to fluff up flat-looking curtains.

But TikTok mom Sara (@mama.raising.arrows) has used the cardboard tubes to create an obstacle course of sorts to entertain her toddler, proving kids don't need electronics to have fun and that toilet paper rolls are far from waste.

The scoop

In her viral TikTok video, Sara showed how, with a little creativity, she turned a few empty toilet paper rolls into four different games: tissue grab, ball maze drop, straw pull, and dice roll ball drop.

"Who needs screen time when you can turn an empty toilet paper roll into hours of entertainment for your toddler?" Sara asked.

To make the tissue grab game, tape empty toilet paper rolls to the wall and stuff them with tissue paper.

For the ball maze drop, cut up a few toilet paper rolls in half to create slides for a ball to roll down. On the wall, design a maze using the toilet paper rolls and drop the ball down the course from the top.

The straw pull game involves creating tiny holes around the toilet paper roll to fit straws, allowing your toddler to pull the straws out of each hole.

Finally, the dice roll ball drop involves a straight-line tunnel made from toilet paper rolls taped to a wall. Roll the dice and drop the right amount of balls through the tunnel.

With a little research and creativity, you can create even more complex games using empty toilet paper rolls.

How it's helping

Play is important for a kid's brain development, according to the Administration for Children and Families.

"It allows children to use their senses and promotes exploration and curiosity," the organization noted. "Children learn to think creatively by using their imaginations and pretending, develop critical thinking skills through problem-solving, learn about cause and effect, and build memory skills."

With the prevalence of technology, however, children are playing less in the real world and are instead glued to screens, giving rise to the term "iPad kids."

"iPad kids" refer to children who are addicted to electronic devices, having had media and screens "shoved into their faces" since birth, according to The Today Show.

Games, like the ones Sara created using empty toilet paper rolls, allow children to play, explore, and have fun.

Repurposing packaging, like these empty toilet paper rolls, shows that you can achieve amusement and entertainment without spending extra money while reducing your household waste, which ultimately reduces crowding in our landfills.

Recycling household waste and swapping your clothes for rewards with programs like Trashie are great ways to reduce the amount of trash that could end up polluting waterways and oceans or be sent to landfills.

What everyone's saying

Moms were thrilled to learn about this toilet paper roll hack.

"OMG so smart!" one mom said, to which Sara replied, "So easy too!"

"So innovative!" another commenter said.

