Cat owner shares genius hack using empty food containers: 'This is fabulous'

"I'm going to try this."

Cat owner Alexa (@3CatQueens) found a way to keep her pets active while reusing plastic waste. She took to TikTok to show off the simple but effective toy.

The scoop

Alexa filled a large baking tray with water and floated a few plastic container lids on the surface. Inside the lids, she added a few treats, tempting her cats to hunt them out.

This simple play mechanism meets a pet's need for what's called "enrichment." Enrichment is a way to keep innate hunting instincts active and improve a pet's health. Without this kind of stimulation, pets can get bored, stressed, and unhealthy.

There are many ways to get creative in meeting these needs. Similar toys have been made with toilet paper rolls, scrap paper tents, and old socks.

How it's helping

First, Alexa's suggestion prevents the need to buy new cat toys. Saving a few bucks on expensive pet accessories is always welcome.

Second, plastic waste is a massive problem. The more we can keep using plastic around the home, the less of it goes to landfill. Once plastic enters waste streams, it sheds particles that end up in our food supplies and introduce endocrine, reproductive, and immune health risks when we ingest them. Sadly, plastic recycling remains largely ineffective.

Alexa's tip is a great way to reuse packaging, but there are other ways to support a circular economy. For example, you can earn rewards by donating used items you no longer need. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just a few examples. You can also stay apprised of recycling options in your area to ensure every item possible gets a second life.

What everyone's saying

Alexa's followers were absolutely tickled at her solution for keeping pet felines active.

"This is fabulous thanks!!!" said one TikToker.

"I'm going to try this hopefully my kitchen doesn't end up flooded," said another.

