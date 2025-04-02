Pet owner shares money-saving tip using simple household materials: 'So smart'

Finding ways to entertain your cat without having to spend money on expensive cat toys is always ideal, and this cat parent found a way that is both easy and sustainable.

The scoop

A post by HurleyTheMainCoon (@hurleythemainecoon) on TikTok showcases a simple and easy hack for making cat toys in your own home using old materials you can find throughout your house.

The first step is to take an old sock and sprinkle a generous amount of catnip inside of it, then begin stuffing it with either poly-fil or the stuffing from an old pillow. Then place crinkle paper or some form of plastic wrapper at the top.

You then cut the edges with scissors to make string, which you can tie together into a knot to seal everything up. The cat toy is now ready.

How it's helping

Getting rid of clutter or old materials in your home is always a good investment because if you're not using them anymore anyway, why keep them and use up the space? Also, finding ways to reuse or donate stuff you are no longer using both saves it from landfill and saves you from spending money on buying new ones.

Making a cat toy your feline friend will love will also make great use of stuff you were not going to use for anything else, which is a win-win.

Plenty of companies will even reward you for finding things to declutter your home through store credit and, in some cases, cash. Organizations like GotSneakers will buy your old, unused shoes from you, and big retailers like Best Buy or Costco may offer free recycling services for electronics or other materials.

Check our TCD Recycling Guide to find what recycling options may be available in your area.

What everyone's saying

Cat lovers shared and reacted to the post with plenty of praise for how innovative and easy it was.

"So smart. I will have to do this!" one commented.

"This is such a great idea – and reusing stuff (like matchless socks!)," another said.

