  • Home Home

Pet owner shares money-saving tip using simple household materials: 'So smart'

"This is such a great idea."

by James Anthony Bell III
"This is such a great idea."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Finding ways to entertain your cat without having to spend money on expensive cat toys is always ideal, and this cat parent found a way that is both easy and sustainable. 

The scoop

A post by HurleyTheMainCoon (@hurleythemainecoon) on TikTok showcases a simple and easy hack for making cat toys in your own home using old materials you can find throughout your house. 

@hurleythemainecoon Cat Enrichment DIY Cat Kicker Toy #creatorsearchinsights #catenrichmentdiy #catenrichment #diycattoy #cattoysdiy ♬ original sound - HurleytheMaineCoon

The first step is to take an old sock and sprinkle a generous amount of catnip inside of it, then begin stuffing it with either poly-fil or the stuffing from an old pillow. Then place crinkle paper or some form of plastic wrapper at the top. 

You then cut the edges with scissors to make string, which you can tie together into a knot to seal everything up. The cat toy is now ready.

How it's helping

Getting rid of clutter or old materials in your home is always a good investment because if you're not using them anymore anyway, why keep them and use up the space? Also, finding ways to reuse or donate stuff you are no longer using both saves it from landfill and saves you from spending money on buying new ones. 

Making a cat toy your feline friend will love will also make great use of stuff you were not going to use for anything else, which is a win-win.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Plenty of companies will even reward you for finding things to declutter your home through store credit and, in some cases, cash. Organizations like GotSneakers will buy your old, unused shoes from you, and big retailers like Best Buy or Costco may offer free recycling services for electronics or other materials. 

Check our TCD Recycling Guide to find what recycling options may be available in your area. 

What everyone's saying

Cat lovers shared and reacted to the post with plenty of praise for how innovative and easy it was.

"So smart. I will have to do this!" one commented. 

What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

Just a flashlight 🔦

A few camping lanterns 😎

A full-on emergency kit 🆘

I don't have anything 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This is such a great idea – and reusing stuff (like matchless socks!)," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x