Pet owner shares why you should never throw away old toilet paper rolls: 'What a great idea'

Cat lovers, especially, are encouraged to keep the toilet paper rolls.

The owner of cats Mochi and Cheddar (@mochiandcheddar1) found a clever way to keep them engaged and happy, and she shared it with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

The creator simply taped used toilet paper rolls to her wall and hid delicious snacks inside them. Mochi and Cheddar would then sniff out the prizes, figure out how to reach inside the rolls, or pull them down.

Others have found similar uses for old toilet paper rolls. Some owners fold both ends, incentivizing pets to wrestle the tubes open. Others cut a hole in the side so pets can paw the treats out that way. Others thread ribbon through the opening to provide a challenging obstacle.

How it's helping

Cats need regular mental stimulation in order to stay healthy. This is why there's a whole sphere of enrichment activities designed to keep pets engaged with challenges and movement.

Not only does making your own toys save you a few bucks on buying something new at the store, but it also prevents items from going to a landfill before their time. There are loads of uses for old packaging that can give these things a second life.

Doing so prevents them from leaching microplastics into the soil at the dump. These eventually find their way into waterways and the food we eat. When ingested, they can introduce a range of health risks, even for pets.

Other items left in a landfill emit harmful methane as they decompose. Methane captures heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating a range of destructive (and costly) weather patterns.

What everyone's saying

Mochi and Cheddar's TikTok followers loved the simple toilet paper roll toy and were keen to start making their own.

"What a great idea to make treats fun and entertaining," said one community member.

"Thank you so much for all of these tips!" replied another. "My daughter recently moved back in with her 2 adorable kitties and I am having so much fun with them!"

