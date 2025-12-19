Woman reveals brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Love this'

TikToker Sparkles and Sunshine (@sparklesandsunshineblog) shared their simple, DIY cat puzzle game that transforms toilet paper rolls into an engaging feline activity.

"This DIY cat game is so simple, it's insane," they note in the video.

The project requires three to four empty toilet paper rolls, ribbon, cat treats, and a hole puncher. The TikToker punches holes on both sides of the rolls, folds the bottoms to create pockets, and then threads the ribbon through the holes.

Hanging the contraption between two chairs or other stable pieces of furniture, the suspended tubes can then be batted around by cats to release hidden treats.

The creator also notes that commercial versions of this innovative toy retail for $20 to $40. Their cats Colonel Mustard and Butler love playing along, pawing at the spinning tubes to knock the treats loose.

How it's helping

The influencer's creative hack eliminates the need to purchase pricey (and disposable) enrichment toys while keeping your cats stimulated and active. Pet owners can create almost unlimited variations using materials they have at home, saving money and helping Mother Nature.

And speaking of the environment, repurposing cardboard tubes keeps them from clogging waste facilities and landfills. Americans discard billions of toilet paper rolls annually, and finding new uses for containers and packaging reduces the demand to manufacture replacements.

Understanding your recycling options can help you identify which materials can take on new life through creative projects before they enter the waste stream.

What everyone's saying

The video certainly resonated with cat owners seeking budget-friendly activities for their cats.

"Love this. cats are always so forgotten about for enrichment!" said one viewer.

"I tape a tube to the wall and put the treat midway. My smart kitty always gets it out," shared someone else.

"Those treats are my cat's favorite! We call them kitty coco puffs lol," noted another viewer.

