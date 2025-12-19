  • Home Home

Woman reveals brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Love this'

It could save pet owners money.

by Zachary Ehrmann
This simple and low-cost DIY cat puzzle game will keep your feline friends entertained while also helping the environment.

Photo Credit: iStock

TikToker Sparkles and Sunshine (@sparklesandsunshineblog) shared their simple, DIY cat puzzle game that transforms toilet paper rolls into an engaging feline activity. 

"This DIY cat game is so simple, it's insane," they note in the video. 

@sparklesandsunshineblog Time for another DIY cat puzzle game! This is one of the easiest cat enrichment ideas I've made yet and Colonel Mustard loved it! He also loves those @Redbarn Pet Products treats 🤣 really want to try more flavors of those for sure lol!! #catenrichment #catmom #catenrichmentideas #catgame #catpuzzle ♬ Morning Bossa Nova - Bossa Nova Terrace

The project requires three to four empty toilet paper rolls, ribbon, cat treats, and a hole puncher. The TikToker punches holes on both sides of the rolls, folds the bottoms to create pockets, and then threads the ribbon through the holes. 

Hanging the contraption between two chairs or other stable pieces of furniture, the suspended tubes can then be batted around by cats to release hidden treats. 

The creator also notes that commercial versions of this innovative toy retail for $20 to $40. Their cats Colonel Mustard and Butler love playing along, pawing at the spinning tubes to knock the treats loose. 

How it's helping

The influencer's creative hack eliminates the need to purchase pricey (and disposable) enrichment toys while keeping your cats stimulated and active. Pet owners can create almost unlimited variations using materials they have at home, saving money and helping Mother Nature. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

And speaking of the environment, repurposing cardboard tubes keeps them from clogging waste facilities and landfills. Americans discard billions of toilet paper rolls annually, and finding new uses for containers and packaging reduces the demand to manufacture replacements.

Understanding your recycling options can help you identify which materials can take on new life through creative projects before they enter the waste stream.

What everyone's saying

The video certainly resonated with cat owners seeking budget-friendly activities for their cats. 

"Love this. cats are always so forgotten about for enrichment!" said one viewer. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I tape a tube to the wall and put the treat midway. My smart kitty always gets it out," shared someone else. 

"Those treats are my cat's favorite! We call them kitty coco puffs lol," noted another viewer.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x