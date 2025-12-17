Pet owner shares brilliant trick using old toilet paper tubes: 'What a great idea'

A dog owner recently shared that it doesn't take a complex, expensive enrichment toy to give your pup some mentally stimulating playtime.

The scoop

The TikToker shared a video of how she merely takes an empty toilet paper roll, adds treats inside, and folds off the ends to keep her dog, Loki, busy. She quickly demonstrates the easy trick and shows off just how much her pup enjoys it.

"Boost your dog's playtime with this easy enrichment project," she explained in the caption. "Fill a toilet paper roll with treats for fun!"

How it's helping

Upcycling old materials around the house is a classic hack for giving your pet a comfortable life on a budget. Other pet owners have used a similar hack for cats, cutting holes in the old toilet paper roll instead for them to investigate, while others have taken old fabrics to transform into a durable DIY chew toy.

According to PetMD, providing enrichment is a crucial aspect of pet behavior, as the activity offers an outlet for a dog's mental and physical energy. Pet enrichment toys have become increasingly common in recent years, though for many owners, it can be challenging to gauge whether they're a worthy investment — particularly for super chewers.

This hack is a reasonable solution — it's cheap, easy, and doesn't break the bank when the toy eventually breaks. Plus, it repurposes an item that would otherwise be trash in a new, useful way.





Not only does this tip keep the empty toilet paper roll out of a landfill, but it also saves toys from that same fate if your feisty dog destroys them in one sitting. Plus, subbing rubber, fabric, or plastic toys from playtime can keep your pup safe from potential choking hazards and blockages.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to flock to the comments to react to this simple pet upcycling trick.

"What a great idea," one commenter said.

"Doing this immediately," another noted.

Meanwhile, one particular user was cautiously optimistic about using this method with her super-chewer pet.

"Ooh this is a good idea! I'm going to give it a try with Duke," they said. "The question is will he eat the toilet paper roll….??? We shall see!"

