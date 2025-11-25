Mom shares simple hack for removing pet stains from carpets: 'That's great!'

"I'm happy to report this is one cleaning hack that actually does work."

A TikTok user recently caught wind of an all-natural cleaning technique and decided to test it herself. She shared the results with her TikTok followers so they would know exactly how effective this hack is.

The scoop

Early in the video, Janice (@sparklylife) joked, "My cat recently threw up, and that was my bad because I grew her some grass to eat."

She proceeded to apply baking soda to the stain left on her carpet and sprayed on a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water. After letting it all sit for a bit, she was able to finish off the job with a wet vac.

The stain came out perfectly, but it was also on the fresher side. Janice tested the process again on an older carpet stain and saw equal success.

"I'm happy to report this is one cleaning hack that actually does work," Janice said later in the video.

How it's helping

Store-bought cleaners come with a whole host of problems.

They can pose health risks since many of them contain volatile organic compounds. Their containers also generate more plastic waste that is unlikely to be recycled effectively. And they're far more expensive than Janice's simple solution.

Worse still, when these retail cleaners are flushed away, they can cause serious damage to aquatic environments.

Detergents include phosphates, which feed algae blooms in waterways. These blooms absorb much of the oxygen in the water, strangling other life in a process called eutrophication. Besides eutrophication, cleaners can host a range of chemicals that are toxic to aquatic life.

It's for these reasons that natural cleaning alternatives like hydrogen peroxide and baking soda make for much safer options. Many others have vouched for their efficacy in cleaning.

What everyone's saying

Janice's TikTok followers were keen to try out baking soda and hydrogen peroxide the next time they bumped into a carpet stain.

"I LOVE YOU ALREADY," said one community member.

"That's great!" replied another.

