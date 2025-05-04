Woman gets reward for incredible work with thousands of local cats: 'She is a true advocate for both the animals and their owners'

"Her kindness and dedication have had a ripple effect throughout the community."

One woman in Austin, Texas, demonstrated just what a difference one person can make by healing and sterilizing thousands of cats over the last 20 years, KEYE reported.

Maria Shofestall received $500 as the first recipient of CBS Austin's "Cash for Kindness" award. It was based on her decades of service providing veterinary care and spay/neuter services both for pet owners in need and for strays, putting a major dent in the local cat population.

Although cats are cuddly companions when they have a home with a human, feral cats are a problem for people, pets, and the environment. They hunt small animals and have contributed to multiple species extinctions, as this study in Nature Communications noted. Meanwhile, they can get in fights with pets or spread parasites and diseases to them, a major cause of health problems for our furry friends.

The most humane way to address this is with a trap/neuter/release program that prevents more homeless kittens from being born. That's what Shofestall has been doing all these years, treating hundreds of cats each year.

Jenn Jobe nominated Maria, telling CBS Austin: "Maria's work goes beyond simply reducing the number of homeless cats — she is a true advocate for both the animals and their owners. By offering low-cost or free spay and neuter services, she prevents countless litters from being born into hardship. She also provides medical care to injured and sick cats, ensuring they have a chance at a healthy life.

"For families struggling financially, Maria's support has meant they can keep their pets without the burden of overwhelming veterinary costs. Her kindness and dedication have had a ripple effect throughout the community. By preventing overpopulation, she has helped reduce the strain on local shelters and rescues."

CBS Austin reported that Shofestall intended to spend her award money on more services for the local cats, continuing her vital work.

