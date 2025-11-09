Officials unveil stunning transformation of former landfill: 'A powerful example'

Baltimore County, Maryland, just pulled off an impressive glow-up — turning a former landfill into a massive clean energy powerhouse.

The Parkton Landfill, once home to piles of waste, is now filled with something far more valuable: sunlight. According to Electrek, the new 213-acre solar farm is generating about 8.2 million kilowatt-hours of power in its first year. That's enough to provide around 11% of the county government's annual electricity use — roughly equivalent to powering more than 1,000 homes.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier called the project a smart investment for the future.

"We are cutting costs for taxpayers and making investments that benefit our communities for decades," Klausmeier said, per Electrek.

TotalEnergies Managing Director Eric Potts agreed, describing the site as a "powerful example of transforming underutilized assets into productive resources." In other words, one county's trash site just became everyone's treasure.

Projects such as this are becoming more common across the U.S., as communities reimagine closed landfills and empty lots as solar farms. This results in cleaner energy, lower costs, and a second life for forgotten spaces. That means less pressure on energy grids and more savings for local governments — wins all around.

Solar power projects have been popping up in other creative ways as well, such as floating solar farms and solar sculptures that track the sun as it moves across the sky, proving there's no shortage of bright ideas when it comes to generating clean power.

From landfill to light source, Baltimore County's project shows how innovation and sustainability can literally shine in the same place.

