Cat owner shares budget-friendly hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Love this idea'

TikToker Emma's (@emmaflicc_) demo shows her over 111,000 followers an easy and cheap way to entertain their kitties. It all starts by saving your used toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

If you have a sleepy house cat, you may need to find new ways to get them active. The "free way to enrich your indoor cat" involves paper rolls to hide treats in a box for the cat.

Cut the rolls in half so it's easier for your pet to dig through them. Emma advises pet parents to mix up the configuration with some facing up and others to the side in the box. Place treats inside some rolls and throughout the box.

The object is for your pet to search instead of waiting for you to hand them a treat. Using this method to get treats can play into your cat's natural instinct to hunt something.

How it's helping

Emma uses this cat enrichment box three or four times a week and exclaims, "She [the cat] loves it." Based on her feline's engagement in the video, she's right.

Pets bring joy to many lives by providing companionship, emotional support, and protection. However, returning the care they provide isn't free.

Owners already spend money on food and vet care, and those furry friends enjoy toys almost as much as human children. According to Grand View Research, the growing need for more engaging toys is part of the reason the average dog owner spends $912 and cat parents spend $653 annually.

Luckily, cats can't make verbal toy requests, leaving room for DIY magic. Other feline owners have shared their DIY money-saving creations online. One repaired an old cat tree using sisal rope. Using reclaimed lumber, another cat parent built an indoor wall playground.

Knowing your recycling options, from DIY hacks to donating items for store credit, can help the environment. You can even donate gently used pet toys to animal shelters or places like Glad Dogs Nation to distribute them to animals in need instead of throwing them out.

Giving toilet or paper towel rolls new life as a pet toy helps keep useful material from overflowing landfills and seeping into oceans. Loving your pet in this manner lets you take another step towards a cleaner and cooler planet.

Don't worry if your pet gets tired of Emma's game or tears the paper rolls up, as some commenters mentioned their cats would do. Gather those shredded or ignored rolls and continue their lifecycle in compost or mulch. TCD has more insight into repurposing containers and packaging.

What everyone's saying

"Love this idea, gonna do it for my two," said one pet owner.

"I do something similar, except I fold the treats in old rags in a box with some empty rags. My boy loves it too," added another cat lover.

The cuteness of Emma's cat wasn't lost on viewers. One person remarked, "That's not a cat, that's a pillow."

