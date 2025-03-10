Shopper sparks outrage after discovering absurd item on clothing rack in secondhand store: 'They have a lot of nerve'

Thrifting can be a thrilling experience, but sometimes corporate greed can bleed into the industry, creating unwanted negative experiences.

One shopper shared a questionable find that they had discovered at a thrift store in the Bronx in New York City.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo they posted showed what appeared to be a Gucci shirt with a $199 price tag. However, upon closer inspection, the shopper revealed that the shirt appeared to be a fake. This realization was shared by several of the commenters, who noted that they'd never seen a Gucci tag like that before.

"The material looks low quality and thinner than Saran Wrap," wrote one disappointed commenter. Another added: "That is such a bad fake."

Another commenter from the same area noted that it's a problem with this particular thrift store, writing: "I go here all the time. They've gotten so ridiculous with the pricing. Although I have seen very few genuine designer, most of it is fake. They have a lot of nerve!"

Unfortunately, experiences like these can turn new thrifters away from buying used items, but cases like these are rare. Overall, thrifting can be a thrilling experience where you can get great bargains on a wide range of apparel, including clothes, shoes, books, furniture, and jewelry. Shopping at thrift stores can also help save you lots of money on high-quality items that have been designed to stand the test of time, and sometimes you might even be lucky and uncover something truly unique.

In addition to saving you money, thrifting is also great for the planet because it extends the life of items that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

Buying used reduces the demand for new items, which leads to less production and a reduction in the use of precious resources such as water and other raw materials. It also reduces chemical pollution because a lot of textile manufacturing uses harmful dyes and petroleum by-products that can contaminate surface and groundwater close to the manufacturing facilities when leaks occur.

