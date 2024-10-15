Resourceful cat owner shares 'brilliant' idea to make free, multi-life cat scratch pads: 'Stealing this idea'

It's a small step that, when adopted by many, can lead to meaningful change.

A resourceful pet owner's ingenious creation is taking the internet by storm, proving that one person's trash can become a feline's treasure.

The Reddit community r/Frugal is obsessing over a user's handmade cat scratch pad crafted entirely from discarded cardboard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a photo of two homemade scratch pads side by side. The older pad, still in use after four years of "love" from seven cats, stands as a testament to the durability of this eco-friendly DIY project. Its newer counterpart, freshly assembled, promises the same longevity.

What sets this creation apart is its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The scratch pad's main component is repurposed cardboard from Chewy shipping boxes, originally used to protect cases of wet cat food during transit.

The creator's approach is straightforward: no glue, no fuss. When cats inevitably pull out bits of cardboard, they're pushed back in, as the maker humorously notes, "the way god and nature intended."

By repurposing cardboard destined for the recycling bin or landfill, crafty cat lovers save money on store-bought scratchers while reducing waste. The potential savings are significant, considering commercial cat scratch pads can cost anywhere from $10 to $50 or more.

Beyond the immediate financial benefits, this DIY approach contributes to a larger environmental impact. Every piece of cardboard diverted from the waste stream helps reduce the burden on landfills and conserves resources that would otherwise go toward manufacturing new products. It's a small step that, when adopted by many, can lead to meaningful change.

The Reddit community's response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Brilliant! Stealing this idea, thank you," one commenter enthused.

Another praised the project's frugality and effectiveness: "Now this is the type of frugality I want to be seeing. That's awesome, OP!"

The durability of the older scratch pad didn't go unnoticed either, with one user remarking, "Couldn't even tell the left one is 4 years old, still looks good! Well done!"

