This company is a cheat code to turn your old items into cash: 'I need to do this!'

We all have clothes collecting dust in our closets. This program turns that clutter into discounts.

by Leslie Sattler
We all have clothes collecting dust in our closets. This program turns that clutter into discounts.

Ever wished you could make money while decluttering your home and helping the planet? Now you can, thanks to an innovative recycling program.

How does the Take Back Bag program work?

It's simple: order a Take Back Bag for $20, fill it with your unwanted clothes, shoes, and even household textiles, and then ship it back to Trashie (postage is included).

The best part? You'll earn $30 in rewards. That's right — you're making money while reducing waste.

You can toss in pretty much anything fabric-related, from old clothes and shoes to towels, bedsheets, backpacks, and even Halloween costumes. Don't worry if they're a bit worn out. This program takes it all.


Why should I use a Take Back Bag?

We all have clothes collecting dust in our closets. This program turns that clutter into discounts on movie tickets, meal kits, eco-friendly sneakers, and more.

Each Take Back Bag diverts up to 15 pounds of textile waste from landfills. That's the equivalent of preventing 75 pounds of coal from being burned. By participating, you're taking a small step that adds up to a big difference for our planet.

Instagram users are loving this offer, with one excited commenter exclaiming: "I need to do this!" 

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

While the Take Back Bag is making waves, it's not the only game in town.

Order a free ThredUp Clean Out Kit, fill it with gently used clothes, and earn cash or store credit when your items sell. Another option is a TerraCycle Zero Waste Box, which you can purchase for specific items like electronics or beauty products, fill up, and send back for responsible recycling.

The most sustainable option is always to buy less and use what you have. But when it's time to clear out your closet, these programs help you pocket some cash and give your old stuff a second life.

