  • Business Business

South Korean recycling program revolutionizes how the nation is dealing with food waste: 'I get a small sense of fulfillment knowing I'm contributing'

Food waste is "one of the biggest — and dumbest — environmental problems we have today."

by Leslie Sattler
Food waste is "one of the biggest — and dumbest — environmental problems we have today."

Photo Credit: iStock

South Korea is turning trash into treasure. With an innovative method that could revolutionize how the global population deals with table scraps, the nation has figured out how to recycle 98% of its food waste — setting a trailblazing example for the rest of the world.

Every day, South Koreans transform over 15,000 tons of food scraps into compost, animal feed, and even the green energy source biogas, according to The Washington Post. This nationwide effort has been cooking for two decades, and the results are impressive.

It all started when the country banned food waste from landfills and made it mandatory for residents to separate their food scraps. There was some grumbling at first, but now it's just a part of daily life.

Some apartment buildings even have high-tech bins that weigh your waste and charge you accordingly, detailed The Washington Post.

This waste-not approach is serving up serious benefits for both people and the planet. By keeping food out of landfills, we can help lower emissions of the harmful gas methane. Plus, all that old food is being put to good use, powering homes and nourishing crops.

Food waste is "one of the biggest — and dumbest — environmental problems we have today," Jonathan Foley, executive director of climate solutions think tank Project Drawdown, told The Washington Post.

Watch now: Expert shares one belief that 'two thirds' of the US population across the political spectrum hold

What works in South Korea could work elsewhere, too. Imagine if all nations took a page from their cookbook to slash carbon footprints, save space in landfills, and maybe even generate energy.

"I get a small sense of fulfillment knowing I'm contributing to lowering carbon emissions," said Lee Jaeyoung, one South Korean resident enthusiastic about the program, in The Washington Post. It's one sign that when eco-friendly choices become a normal part of life, everyone benefits.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x