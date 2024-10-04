South Korean recycling program revolutionizes how the nation is dealing with food waste: 'I get a small sense of fulfillment knowing I'm contributing'

Food waste is "one of the biggest — and dumbest — environmental problems we have today."

South Korea is turning trash into treasure. With an innovative method that could revolutionize how the global population deals with table scraps, the nation has figured out how to recycle 98% of its food waste — setting a trailblazing example for the rest of the world.

Every day, South Koreans transform over 15,000 tons of food scraps into compost, animal feed, and even the green energy source biogas, according to The Washington Post. This nationwide effort has been cooking for two decades, and the results are impressive.

It all started when the country banned food waste from landfills and made it mandatory for residents to separate their food scraps. There was some grumbling at first, but now it's just a part of daily life.

Some apartment buildings even have high-tech bins that weigh your waste and charge you accordingly, detailed The Washington Post.

This waste-not approach is serving up serious benefits for both people and the planet. By keeping food out of landfills, we can help lower emissions of the harmful gas methane. Plus, all that old food is being put to good use, powering homes and nourishing crops.

Food waste is "one of the biggest — and dumbest — environmental problems we have today," Jonathan Foley, executive director of climate solutions think tank Project Drawdown, told The Washington Post.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What works in South Korea could work elsewhere, too. Imagine if all nations took a page from their cookbook to slash carbon footprints, save space in landfills, and maybe even generate energy.

"I get a small sense of fulfillment knowing I'm contributing to lowering carbon emissions," said Lee Jaeyoung, one South Korean resident enthusiastic about the program, in The Washington Post. It's one sign that when eco-friendly choices become a normal part of life, everyone benefits.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.