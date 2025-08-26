Proud homeowner shares image of gorgeous DIY decor: 'Looks brilliant'

Some people can't walk past a store window without that little voice in their head saying, "You need that."

For one Reddit user, it was a jewelry organizer on Etsy calling their name. But instead of hitting "Buy now," they grabbed some scrap cardboard, a bit of wire, and made their own.

According to the post on r/Anticonsumption, it started as a personal challenge — and ended up as a clever way to keep a few extra dollars in their pocket.

The result is a simple, functional display: a white piece of sturdy cardboard strung with evenly spaced rows of thin wire, each holding pairs of earrings, hoops, and necklaces. It's neatly arranged, easy to see at a glance, and costs exactly nothing to make.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not just about saving money, though. Repurposing something you already have keeps it out of the trash and stretches its life. Less waste means less garbage piling up in landfills — and a small step toward a cleaner environment for everyone.

Projects like this fit neatly into the "reuse and repurpose" part of the waste-reduction playbook, which asks us to use what's already in front of us before buying something new.

Other DIY solutions can offer the same double benefit. In another story, organizers turned clutter into store credit by sorting through unused household items. A different upcycling project used leftover wooden crates to make a shelving unit.

Even small hacks, like updating curtains with simple sewing tricks or reusing spice shakers for storage, can add up to serious savings over time.

The Redditor's cardboard-and-wire organizer got plenty of love in the comments.

"Looks brilliant. If you haven't discovered Pinterest yet, which I know you probably have, but just in case, it's full of fabulous ideas on how to recycle," one person said.

Another added, "Neat job, well done."

Someone else summed it up with, "It looks so nice! I'm proud of you."

