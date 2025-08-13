Gardener shares genius hack using old spice shaker bottles: 'I never thought to keep the cap on'

"That would make it so easy and keep it looking full."

You should hang onto your empties the next time you finish a spice jar. It might not scream "vase," but with one slight twist, it becomes the perfect home for tiny blooms.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok, gardener Kay Marie (@kay.marie.b) shows how she gave new life to an empty glass spice jar by turning it into a mini bouquet holder.

The plastic lid, usually tossed in the trash, becomes the secret to making the arrangement work. Its small holes act like a built-in floral grid, spacing out the stems and holding them upright.

"Tiny blooms? No problem!" Kay Marie said. "Using the spice jar with a shaker lid really helped keep the small stems in place!"

It's a simple hack that works exceptionally well for small stems or short-stemmed flowers that would get lost in a regular glass or vase.

How it's helping

Instead of buying a specialty vase or tossing small flowers because they don't "fit," this hack makes use of what you already have. It gives purpose to something you'd otherwise throw out, saves you the cost of a bud vase or florist tools, and lets you display clippings you might not have otherwise kept.

Reusing spice jars and other containers like this keeps glass and plastic packaging out of landfills, where they make up a huge chunk of residential waste. Americans generate around 96 million tons of packaging waste each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And about 60 million tons of that end up in landfills or incineration facilities.

Giving those containers a second life also reduces the demand for new products and helps prevent plastic and other waste from ending up in our oceans.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, people were loving how simple and clever this reuse is. "Spice jars make the best vases," one user noted.

Others found the idea of leaving the lid on especially useful. "I never thought to keep the cap on!! That would make it so easy and keep it looking full," one person wrote.

From there, the ideas kept coming. "Yes! And also can propagate plants in those jars too!" one commenter shared — proof that a small shift in how we see everyday objects can lead to a whole stream of new habits (and less waste).

