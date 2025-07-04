Proud homeowner shares photo of incredible DIY home furniture made from unexpected items: 'Love, love, love'

"This really makes me want to do it!"

DIY is all the rage, and when you combine it with upcycling, it doubles the satisfaction.

In a post on r/upcycling, a Redditor shared their shelving unit, consisting of wood crates and other furniture they found or were given for free.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The result is a unique, vintage-inspired shelf that was made for free using recycled materials.

Upcycled DIY projects come in all shapes and sizes. They save money and resources, keeping things circular by giving secondhand items a new life. Additionally, the result is something that is uniquely yours and comes with a sense of pride. It's a great way to reduce waste and create one-of-a-kind pieces and designs at a fraction of the cost.

One thrifter refurbished a $10 nightstand to look like a name-brand piece that could be found in a storefront. A retro couple designed their dream home with '70s space-age furniture, all of which was thrifted. A woodworker crafted stunning furniture using wood scraps found on Craigslist. A mobile resident took DIY projects to the next level and designed their tiny home from scratch.

If you're not crafty, don't worry. With secondhand platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Goodwill's online store, you can find what you're looking for, exactly as is, from the comfort of your couch.

If you've searched high and low and still haven't found anything that speaks to you, consider shopping at eco-friendly home brands to reduce landfill waste and support companies that prioritize sustainability.

The DIY shelving system received applause from the upcycling forum.

"Love, love, love. And it doesn't look upcycled," a Redditor wrote.

"I love this. I have quite a few vintage wooden crates and have thought about doing something similar. This really makes me want to do it! Yours looks great!" a second commented.

"Wicked cool!" exclaimed a third.

