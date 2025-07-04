  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares photo of incredible DIY home furniture made from unexpected items: 'Love, love, love'

"This really makes me want to do it!"

by Jennifer Kodros
"This really makes me want to do it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

DIY is all the rage, and when you combine it with upcycling, it doubles the satisfaction.

In a post on r/upcycling, a Redditor shared their shelving unit, consisting of wood crates and other furniture they found or were given for free.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The result is a unique, vintage-inspired shelf that was made for free using recycled materials.

Upcycled DIY projects come in all shapes and sizes. They save money and resources, keeping things circular by giving secondhand items a new life. Additionally, the result is something that is uniquely yours and comes with a sense of pride. It's a great way to reduce waste and create one-of-a-kind pieces and designs at a fraction of the cost.  

One thrifter refurbished a $10 nightstand to look like a name-brand piece that could be found in a storefront. A retro couple designed their dream home with '70s space-age furniture, all of which was thrifted. A woodworker crafted stunning furniture using wood scraps found on Craigslist. A mobile resident took DIY projects to the next level and designed their tiny home from scratch.

If you're not crafty, don't worry. With secondhand platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Goodwill's online store, you can find what you're looking for, exactly as is, from the comfort of your couch.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If you've searched high and low and still haven't found anything that speaks to you, consider shopping at eco-friendly home brands to reduce landfill waste and support companies that prioritize sustainability.

The DIY shelving system received applause from the upcycling forum. 

"Love, love, love. And it doesn't look upcycled," a Redditor wrote.

"I love this. I have quite a few vintage wooden crates and have thought about doing something similar. This really makes me want to do it! Yours looks great!" a second commented.

"Wicked cool!" exclaimed a third.

Which of these factors would be your biggest motivator in buying eco-friendly furniture?

Durable materials 💪

Chic design ✨

Lower price 💰

Not interested 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x