Pediatricians sound the alarm over the household appliance boosting children's poisoning risk by 150% — here's what parents need to know

Kids' risk of carbon monoxide poisoning goes up dramatically during power outages, mostly due to improper generator usage, a study has found.

What's happening?

As Victoria Advocate shared, the researchers focused on New York, analyzing community-level power outage data from 2017 to 2020 and comparing it with carbon monoxide emergency department visits among children under 18.

In results published in the journal Pediatrics, they discovered that carbon monoxide poisoning was highest among children 5 years old or younger and Black children.

Furthermore, they found a link between power outages and increased rates of carbon monoxide poisoning in kids, the Victoria Advocate reported.

For one, small-scale power outages that affected at least 1% of the community increased risk for children under 5 by more than 50%. And larger-scale outages affecting at least 20% of homes increased risk by 150%.

"Power outages should be regarded as an important carbon monoxide poisoning risk factor," lead researcher Dr. Alexander Northrop said, according to the publication.

Why is this study important?

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can lead to death when breathed in. Headache and nausea are two of the early warning signs of exposure, according to the researchers, who added that children are more vulnerable since they breathe faster and have higher metabolisms than adults.

One way people are exposed to this gas is through the improper use of power generators. For instance, in early 2025, a family in New Jersey was admitted to an emergency room when they showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a portable gas generator in their basement.

The new study comes as people across the world face increased risks of power outages due in part to rising global temperatures, which are helping to drive the frequency and severity of major weather events like extreme flooding and heat waves.

For instance, several Balkan countries dealt with power outages in 2024 due to rising demands for air conditioning amid a summer heat wave. Meanwhile, abnormally cool and strong wind gusts in Cuba led to massive waves that left streets submerged with ocean water and caused power outages earlier that year.

What can be done to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning?

Experts at Rutgers University are urging people to keep their gas generators outside and to get carbon monoxide detectors since the gas is odorless and difficult to detect.

Another way to avoid this potential danger is to ditch gas generators and upgrade to cleaner and safer energy setups like solar panels backed up with a battery. Solar power is great for your health, and it lowers energy bills while helping the planet. EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar estimates and quotes.

In addition to ensuring reliable and safe energy in the face of grid failures, going solar can save homeowners up to $1,500 annually. In fact, one Tennessee homeowner who installed solar panels says he hasn't had an electric bill in over a decade and that the utility company pays him for what he sends back to the grid.

Going solar also reduces the amount of planet-heating pollution in the atmosphere, which is making weather more unstable and contributing to the types of severe storms that are causing blackouts in the first place.

If you're ready to save money and invest in a reliable energy alternative, you can use EnergySage. Plus, EnergySage can help you explore nearly $10,000 in incentives for any solar purchases and installations you make.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.