  • Home Home

Poison Control Center issues stark warning after appliance puts family of four in emergency room: 'A hidden hazard'

"Worries us at the poison control center year-round."

by Tina Deines
"Worries us at the poison control center year-round."

Photo Credit: iStock

New Jersey Poison Control Center experts recently warned about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning after assisting in the care of a family that had been exposed to this life-threatening gas.

In January, a family of four was sent to the emergency room after the adults and children 

showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to Rutgers Health, they were exposed to the odorless gas through the exhaust fumes of a portable gas generator running in their basement.

"Fortunately, this family's exposure to carbon monoxide didn't end in tragedy," said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "Carbon monoxide poisoning is a hidden hazard that worries us at the poison control center year-round, especially during cold weather and storms that cause power outages, flooding and snow accumulation."

He added that people and pets are often accidentally exposed to carbon monoxide when gas-powered equipment like portable generators are used indoors or too close to homes and buildings.

The facility urged people to keep gas generators running outside only and to recognize the early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. People should also get carbon monoxide detectors, since the gas is odorless and difficult to detect.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Meanwhile, these potential dangers can be avoided entirely by turning to alternative power generation methods such as pairing solar energy with a battery backup. In addition to increased safety, going solar can save money — to the tune of up to $1,500 annually. One Tennessee homeowner who installed a solar system says he hasn't had an electric bill in over a decade and that the utility company pays him for what he sends back to the grid. 

Plus, going solar reduces the amount of planet-heating pollution going into the atmosphere. This is essential if we want to slow rising global temperatures, which are leading to worsening weather like more frequent and intense floods, hurricanes, droughts, and heat waves. These catastrophes are not just inconvenient — they also threaten our food security and safety.

Ready to go solar? You can use EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. Plus, EnergySage can help you explore nearly $10,000 in incentives for any solar purchases and installations you make.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

This revolutionary startup promises lower energy bills when you lease solar panels: 'We're guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x