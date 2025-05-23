Poison Control Center issues stark warning after appliance puts family of four in emergency room: 'A hidden hazard'

New Jersey Poison Control Center experts recently warned about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning after assisting in the care of a family that had been exposed to this life-threatening gas.

In January, a family of four was sent to the emergency room after the adults and children

showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to Rutgers Health, they were exposed to the odorless gas through the exhaust fumes of a portable gas generator running in their basement.

"Fortunately, this family's exposure to carbon monoxide didn't end in tragedy," said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "Carbon monoxide poisoning is a hidden hazard that worries us at the poison control center year-round, especially during cold weather and storms that cause power outages, flooding and snow accumulation."

He added that people and pets are often accidentally exposed to carbon monoxide when gas-powered equipment like portable generators are used indoors or too close to homes and buildings.

The facility urged people to keep gas generators running outside only and to recognize the early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. People should also get carbon monoxide detectors, since the gas is odorless and difficult to detect.

Meanwhile, these potential dangers can be avoided entirely by turning to alternative power generation methods such as pairing solar energy with a battery backup. In addition to increased safety, going solar can save money — to the tune of up to $1,500 annually. One Tennessee homeowner who installed a solar system says he hasn't had an electric bill in over a decade and that the utility company pays him for what he sends back to the grid.

Plus, going solar reduces the amount of planet-heating pollution going into the atmosphere. This is essential if we want to slow rising global temperatures, which are leading to worsening weather like more frequent and intense floods, hurricanes, droughts, and heat waves. These catastrophes are not just inconvenient — they also threaten our food security and safety.

Ready to go solar? You can use EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. Plus, EnergySage can help you explore nearly $10,000 in incentives for any solar purchases and installations you make.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.