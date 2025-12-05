Chief of pediatrics warns parents that popular appliances could be dangerous for their families' health: 'It blocks oxygen from being delivered'

It can lead to permanent brain damage, memory loss, and death.

A pediatrician warned parents about the potentially fatal hazards of using wood stoves to heat homes in winter.

Any fuel-burning appliance in the home can release carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, Dr. Lewis First, chief of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital, explained via NBC 5's First with Kids.

"Carbon monoxide can kill you or your child before you know it's there because it blocks oxygen from being delivered to cells in your body," he said.

Carbon monoxide poisoning causes symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and confusion. It can lead to permanent brain damage, memory loss, and death. First advocated for people to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and said it's important to get outside quickly if it goes off.

Other appliances such as power generators and gas stoves are potential sources of carbon monoxide in the home. One study found that kids' risk of carbon monoxide poisoning spikes during power outages, mostly because of the improper use of generators, many of which convert a fuel source such as gas into electricity.

Gas stoves emit a range of dangerous air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, benzene, and methane. In fact, a Stanford study discovered that households that use gas or propane stoves breathe unhealthy levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant linked to childhood asthma.

Opting for electric appliances can protect you and your loved ones from these dangers. For instance, clean-cooking induction burners don't release dangerous air pollutants like their gas counterparts, a point that was proved by one reporter's home testing alongside two scientists.

Induction stoves also cook food more rapidly. According to Consumer Reports, high-power induction burners can boil water 20-40% faster than gas-powered ones. And because they're three times more efficient than gas stoves, induction cooktops can lower your energy costs and contribution to air pollution, according to the Department of Energy.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the benefits of induction burners, you can get up to $840 in incentives thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

If you rent or can't afford such an investment, plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative. These mini induction stoves start around $50 and provide the same benefits as induction ranges.

