Campers share incredible video after going completely off-grid for 15 days: 'Love it'

Two TikTokers put their caravan's solar power to the test by seeing how long their off-grid energy lasted without charging their system.

The couple, our.australia.trip (@our.australia.trip), shared that their battery was at 76% capacity after 15 days of relying only on solar panels to run the caravan. Despite shady, overcast conditions, they went about their normal energy usage, cooking breakfast on an induction stove, using a coffee machine, running a load of laundry, and utilizing multiple appliances at once. By the time the sun set, they still had 60% charge.

This challenge gives valuable insight into the benefits of off-grid living while still having meaningful energy usage. Solar panels create clean energy that can replace traditional dirty energy sources like coal and natural gas. With the portability of a caravan, all one has to do is follow the sun.

Many critics voice concerns about poor performance in inclement weather. For this couple, they faced a variety of weather conditions over 15 days and still managed to keep battery levels over 50%. Plus, when bad storms roll through, solar energy stored in the battery keeps the lights on, even when there is a major power outage on the grid.

Beyond the environmental benefits, solar panels can slash a homeowner's energy bill and raise property value once installed. The average solar panel system can save users between $31,000 and $100,000 on electricity for the duration of its lifespan, as energy costs deflate to practically zero once installed. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers — users can even save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

These TikTokers ended their energy challenge the day after posting the video, with their battery at 41% after suboptimal sunlight at their campsite. We "didn't have to change our power consumption at all," they said in a later TikTok about needing to plug in.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

One commenter said: "Love it."

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.