Rooftop solar can dramatically reduce your energy bills — over 5 million US homeowners have already upgraded

by Patrick Long
As more and more Americans seek sustainable upgrades to their homes, it seems solar is among the leaders of the pack. Solar installations in the country recently exceeded 5 million, per the Solar Energy Industries Association.  

The first solar installation in America was in 1973. Between then and 2016, there were around 1 million new installations. In less than 10 years since, that number has multiplied by five. That's not only big news for the environment but also for the wallets of everyone who has upgraded.

Research shows that solar energy upgrades can save homeowners around $100-250 a month and almost $3,000 a year on utility bills. On top of that, solar installations can improve the average home's valuation by around 4%. Sustainable upgrades stand out to prospective homebuyers, making your home a more desirable option over the not-so-sustainable competition. 

But while the savings homeowners can enjoy by upgrading to solar are undeniable, there is one hurdle: upfront costs. 

Solar installations typically pay for themselves within five years — and then continue saving tons of money in perpetuity — but that's no help if you can't afford them in the first place. Thankfully, there are now ways to make your solar installation more affordable.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers tax credits, rebates, and other savings to homeowners who choose sustainable upgrades. Tax credits on solar installations could amount to around $4,600. For many, this can make all the difference.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

However, it's important to note that the current administration may eliminate these incentives. It's crucial to invest now if you're hoping to enjoy the amazing savings that the IRA offers.   

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of upgrading to solar, don't worry. Companies like EnergySage can help you do it. They offer free quote comparisons from solar installers in your area and provide advisors to guide you through the process. 

By using EnergySage and utilizing IRA tax credits, you can ensure that you get the most affordable, dependable solar installation possible. 

