Homeowner shares how they avoided a sweeping blackout without a generator: 'Did not even know'

Solar power is great most days, but a system comes in clutch when the power goes out.

One Redditor with a new setup, including panels and a battery, didn't even realize their power went out. Their system switched to battery power so smoothly that they "did not even know till we saw alerts from Nextdoor and Ring neighborhood." They also noted that their battery had more hours of power backed up than they were supposed to be out of power.

The scoop

Solar panels and a backup battery can give you peace of mind no matter how bad the weather gets or how long the power goes out. Like this Redditor, you may not even know something is going on until you find out from another source.

Some people worry that they won't actually save money with solar. They fret that any savings will not offset the initial cost of installing panels and changing their home's power source.

If that's you, your worries make sense. After all, you want to help the planet and save money. That's where companies such as EnergySage come in. They offer tools that let you figure out how much you might save, get free estimates, and compare the estimates. That way, you can get a great deal on solar with the assurance that it will help you save.

How it's helping

Solar power isn't just good for your bank balance. According to the Department of Energy, you also stand to raise your home's value and lower your pollution. Solar power is clean energy, alongside energy from wind, water, biomass, and geothermal sources, meaning you won't have to rely on dirty energy sources.

If you're not able to install solar panels because of specifics about your home or because you rent, you may still be able to invest in solar power. Community solar projects allow everyone in an area to get some of their power from the sun without having to install anything on a particular structure.

What everyone's saying

Reddit commenters were impressed with the system and its performance and compared it to their own.

"We wound up running for three days straight after a hurricane, and it's definitely doable," one said.

"Yeah, I figure true disaster resilience is having camping gear and knowing how to use it (plus enough power to at least keep the cold food cold)," someone else added.

"Awesome!! Congratulations," another user exclaimed.

