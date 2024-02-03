Homeowner captures disturbing footage of neighbor’s dog in their backyard: ‘I’m pretty sure they encourage the dog to do it’

“Call the police, county warden, DNR, anyone you can to help. The dog is aggressive.”

A frustrated homeowner shared images of their neighbor’s dog attacking local wildlife.

According to the homeowner, the neighbor lives over 150 yards away down a steep hill, but the dog continues to harass the roaming deer.

“My neighbor has what looks to be a cane corso, which has been chasing and attacking deer in my yard. There’s young deer with straight up chunks of flesh missing because of this dog. Their dog has come after my Australian shepherd as well,” wrote the homeowner who shared the photos.

The poster added: “I’m pretty sure they encourage the dog to do it.”

Redditors in the r/BadNeighbors forum shared advice on how to handle the aggressive animal, discussing similar instances in their own neighborhoods.

“[One] day the dogs targeted my kids and a neighbor brought them in and called [the] police. The officer who arrived suggested we call Natural Resources and tell them there were dogs running free and chasing deer (we live in a very small suburb with lots of wildlife around us),” wrote one Redditor. “DNR officers arrived almost immediately and apprehended the dogs and the owner received a hefty fine and was prohibited from owning animals for a number of years.”

“Build a fence. And call fish and game on the dog,” wrote another user.

“You probably have ordinances against roaming dogs and the ‘owner’ will get fined for each offense,” commented one Redditor.

When dealing with an aggressive pet that repeatedly harms wildlife, first reach out to the owner. It’s important to give the owner an opportunity to prevent the dog from running free and chasing wildlife.

If the dog’s owner is unwilling to take the necessary measures to keep their dog within property lines, then the next course of action is to call your local law enforcement agency and game warden.

In some states, it’s a crime for dogs to attack wildlife, and uncooperative owners can be subject to fines.

Despite the frustrating nature of these incidents, never attempt to deal with the animal directly, as this can result in legal and possible civil consequences and cause harm to the animal or humans. Instead, allow the local authorities to handle the situation and protect the wildlife.

“Call the police, county warden, DNR, anyone you can to help. The dog is aggressive. Unfortunately it’s been raised that way,” wrote one Redditor. “Sad for the dog but even more so for the wildlife it’s terrorizing. Not to mention several laws being broken. Your family’s safety is a priority.”

