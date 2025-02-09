Mom makes unexpected discovery while attempting to cancel Amazon Prime subscription: 'So relieved'

While on a roll of balancing her subscriptions, one mom found it far too easy to do what she thought was impossible: cancel her Amazon Prime subscription.

"I found I've been paying for PBS and many other extras on Prime monthly when we get most of these for free anyway!" she wrote in the Reddit community r/Anticonsumption. "So I started canceling every single thing then … the option to cancel Amazon was right here and I did it!"

The mom explained that she has a child with special needs, so she found herself turning to Amazon to make her life easier.

"More often than not I order [a] thing I think will make life easier and it is just accumulating in my tiny apartment and destroying my bank account. SO RELIEVED," the OP exclaimed.

A wave of Internet users have been canceling Amazon subscriptions to minimize their environmental impact.

Cutting out Amazon helps boost your local economy by shopping locally and reducing spending by being more conscious of your purchases. In fact, First Mile, a sustainability website, highlights how shopping locally supports the community by spurring economic growth, creating jobs, and supporting niche services.

Meanwhile, personal savings are factors to celebrate. Shopping locally, whether it is at the farmers' market or the thrift store, can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

All of these benefits culminate in the overall health of the planet. Mass-produced and globally shipped Amazon orders only exacerbate the planet's pollution as a result of air freight, transportation, and packaging pollution.

Redditors were overwhelmingly in support of the mom's decision. They also explained they're reducing their own consumption by cutting off their subscriptions.

"I recently canceled mine," wrote one user. "My New Year's resolution [is] to not use it ever again. Proud of you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.