Resident shares excitement after city deploys untraditional method to boost local economy during the holidays: 'This is great'

"It is too bad we don't have more things like that year round."

A Redditor took to the site to celebrate the return of Car Free Streets Day in Philadelphia, in which pedestrians were allowed to walk free on the street.

Posting in the r/f***cars subreddit, they showed a picture of a street in Philadelphia packed with people enjoying their newfound freedom to walk in the middle of the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Car-free Sundays started in Philadelphia's Center City District back in September, and they went so well they were brought back for the holiday season. According to CBS News, officials closed portions of two streets for a further two Sundays, December 8 and 15, allowing people the freedom to shop in those areas like they were fully pedestrian.

They showed the Philadelphia Eagles' games during those times, and followed them up with holiday movies. They had carolers and other musicians, as well as kid-friendly activities along the route as well.

Pedestrians have begun pushing back against designing cities with nothing but cars in mind. They call out poor design that makes pedestrians have to walk needlessly long distances to get places and highlight the ways in which the design of areas makes it difficult or hostile for pedestrians. But they also celebrate when cities make themselves more welcoming to walkers or bikers, like Dusseldorf, Germany, did.

Not to mention, pedestrianizing streets has a significant environmental benefit, as increasing the number of pedestrians and cyclists, and reducing the number of cars results in a reduction in planet-warming pollution.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In this case, commenters celebrated the decision.

"Wow, this is great," one said.

"This street should so obviously be pedestrianized," another said, "Beautiful!"

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Vancouver, BC, has a few car free days on different major streets every year and they're a ton of fun," said a third. "Always packed with people, tons of food, vendors, musicians, and more. It is too bad we don't have more things like that year round."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



