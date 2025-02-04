Expert shares game-changing hack to turn old closet clutter into exclusive rewards: 'This sounds so cool'

"You can begin earning points as soon as you register your bag."

Finding the motivation to sort through a bursting closet, gather what you don't want, and drop off your unwanted goods at a donation spot can be a daunting task. One Instagrammer shared that she finally found a company that simplified and incentivized the decluttering process: Trashie.

How does Trashie work?

Instagrammer and fashionista Ashlyn Kuyrkendall (@thetriplethreatmom) began her video with the question, "Anyone else absolutely dread cleaning out their closet?"

She went on to detail the difficulty she has with parting with her clothing and the vicious cycle of filling a donation bag only to have it sit in her car for months.

After sharing that she finally found the solution to her problem — Trashie's Take Back Bag — she explained the simple way it works.

You order the Trashie Take Back Bag online, and when it arrives, load it with used clothing, accessories, and textiles. Once it's full, scan the code on the bag and drop it off at any USPS location.

The best part is that Trashie offers rewards in exchange for your unwanted goods. Ashlyn said, "You can begin earning points as soon as you register your bag. This really was the easiest way to donate my clothes."

Why should I use the Trashie Take Back Bag?

Trashie's goal is to minimize pollution from textile and clothing waste by collecting unwanted items and responsibly recycling or destroying them. They incentivize their service to customers by offering the equivalent of $30 in rewards for every Trashie Take Back Bag they receive.

According to their website, every bag saves 151 pounds of carbon pollution from the lower atmosphere. They also state that the average U.S. consumer throws away about 80 pounds of clothing waste each year. If that garbage were diverted instead to Trashie, it would help the environment and our bank accounts.

Smart recycling programs like Trashie's Take Back Bag allow those of us with clutter (isn't that all of us?) to clear out the old, earn rewards while doing so, and help the planet all at the same time.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Many individual clothing brands, like Lululemon, have their own recycling programs that offer store credit in exchange for used items. GotSneakers will take used shoes off your hands and compensate for every pair.

ThredUp has a similar program to Trashie and offers credit to customers who send in their used items inside one of their bags.

With so many options for smart recycling, it's easier than ever to responsibly dispose of your unwanted goods in a way that helps curb rising global temperatures.

One Instagrammer responded to Ashlyn's video: "This sounds so cool!"

