Gardener shares photos after making unexpected discovery while doing yard work: 'I'm incredibly jealous'

A lucky Redditor shared photos of a California tiger salamander and some sharptail snakes while revamping their garden.

The gardener posted to r/gardening with three pictures, showing off the colorful yellow and black salamander and brownish-orange snakes. They discovered them while "ripping up 15-year-old weed fabric just before the rain," as the title explained.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, they said, "I came across a lot of sharptail snakes and came across my first California tiger salamander!"

Sharptail snakes are abundant in California and Oregon. However, of the three distinct populations of California tiger salamanders, two are endangered, and one is listed as threatened. The species only exists in the Golden State.

The discovery of the salamander was particularly thrilling, as it means this gardener has created a welcoming habitat for the critter.

As they mentioned, they were in the process of removing landscaping fabric. This is wise, as the fabric can inhibit healthy root growth and water absorption, harm soil health, and pollute soil with microplastics as it breaks down.

Laying and removing landscaping fabric is also a hassle, so it's best not to use it at all. If you rewild your yard with native plants, you'll gain a natural defense against weeds (sans landscaping fabric), eliminate the need for fertilizer, and minimize the need for pesticides.

Maintaining a natural space is much easier and cheaper than caring for a traditional grass lawn or invasive plants.

With a natural landscape, you can spend less time and money on watering, mowing, and weeding. This low-effort gardening technique also means you might get special visitors — like the salamander.

Natural gardens and yards create habitats for native animals, from snakes and salamanders to hummingbirds and woodpeckers. Every species in an ecosystem is important, helping balance its food chain and support biodiversity.

For example, California tiger salamanders are predators that control insect populations and prey for larger animals. They keep pests such as mosquitoes in check while providing sustenance for animals higher on the food chain. And this gardener has given them a healthy home.

Others were envious of this rare visitor.

"Congratulations on having an endangered species in your yard. I'm incredibly jealous," one person commented.

Someone else wrote: "I love finding salamanders! They are a good omen about the health of your local ecosystem."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.