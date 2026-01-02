Woman captures video after spotting unexpected visitor in backyard: 'I don't think I've ever seen'

Seeing some animals in real life can feel like a fairy tale.

Tasha (@potgardeningwithtashaj) experienced this when she spotted a woodpecker doing its thing in her backyard. She caught the bird on video through the trees and shared it on TikTok.

"You guys, I don't think I've ever seen a woodpecker," she marveled. "Look at that."

She was especially in awe that the bird was living up to its name and actually pecking its head back and forth.

These kinds of animal encounters are exciting anywhere, but they can feel even more special right in your own backyard.

In Tasha's case, her yard's lush canopy made an attractive place for the woodpecker to land. Keeping natural features like trees in place can help invite birds and other friendly wildlife into your lawn.

The same is true for installing native plants. These species have evolved to live in their specific home regions. That means they don't need much water or extra maintenance. People have even saved money by replacing a monoculture grass lawn or other non-native gardens with native options.

Plus, native plants are a favorite for local animals, including pollinator species that secure our food supply. That makes them a wise choice for you and your neighborhood's overall ecosystem.

For example, woodpeckers like the one Tasha spotted love to peck out small bugs and nuts from native pine and oak trees in their habitats.

Not sure what counts as a native plant in your area? Search for examples based on your zip code with the National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder.

You can also learn more about your home's area with the Environmental Protection Agency's list of ecoregions.

Last but not least, the r/NativePlantGardening community on Reddit has tons of thoughtful discussions on how to best utilize native species in home gardens.

People who watched Tasha soak in her first woodpecker sighting were impressed.

"Wow," one person commented. "Rare where I live."

"They are amazing," another added.

"That's awesome!" a third exclaimed.

