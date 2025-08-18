Gardener reveals what you should do when your tomatoes are struggling to ripen in the garden: 'That is good to know'

There are countless benefits to tending to your own garden. From spending time outdoors to enjoying your very own fresh produce, there isn't an experience much like it.

However, when plants like tomatoes are struggling to ripen, it can certainly take the wind out of your sails. Luckily, one gardening expert may have the answer you're looking for.

The scoop

Organic farm Parker Pastures (@parkerpastures) knows a thing or two when it comes to cultivating a healthy harvest. So, an unripe tomato is nothing they haven't seen before. They shared a quick video that explained the ins and outs of proper tomato growing.

"Your tomatoes aren't turning color? Cherry tomatoes or your big ones? Or flowering? Don't panic. It's the heat!" wrote the TikTok channel.

As they explained in the video, tomatoes are sensitive to warmer temperatures, especially when that outdoor thermometer gets above 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the gardener notes, the tomato plant will protect itself when subjected to less than ideal growing conditions. The ideal temperature range for tomatoes to ripen and develop their color is between 68-77 degrees. Above 85 degrees, the production of lycopene and carotene, pigments responsible for red and yellow colors, can be significantly reduced or halted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

So what can you do to help? Give it shade.

How it's helping

"We'll put a 40% shade cloth up over these tomatoes," explains the gardener.

According to them, it helps to drop the temperature between 8-12 degrees while underneath the shade cloth. This can bring the growing conditions right into the sweet spot for tomatoes, encouraging them to ripen at a healthy pace.

"Really any shade during the hottest part of the day will work," added the gardener.

This can help prevent sunscald on your produce. Like humans, fruit can also get sunburnt. For tomatoes, they can develop white or yellow patches that can become dry and sunken. By reducing the stress on your tomatoes, you can enjoy a smoother growing season and get the results you're looking for.

Growing your own food can allow you access to an unlimited amount of fresh and nutritious produce while potentially reducing your grocery bill and carbon footprint. Gardening can also be a relaxing and rewarding hobby that provides physical activity and a sense of accomplishment, giving you a mental and physical health boost.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users appeared to really benefit from the simple gardening advice.

"That is good to know. I live in New Mexico and the heat is high. My tomatoes are still green," noted one user.

"Thanks for being my gardening mom," joked another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.