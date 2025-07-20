  • Food Food

Expert gardener shares easy hack to keep pests off your plants: 'Super simple'

"You're giving me hope for this summer!"

by Simon Sage
"You're giving me hope for this summer!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardener Ashley Nicole (@momjeansandgardenthings) shared some tips about getting the most out of pepper plants. 

The scoop

"Companion planting is super simple," she said at the start of her TikTok video.

@momjeansandgardenthings What should we plant with peppers?? #gardening101 #companionplanting #backyardgarden #beginnergardenertips #kitchenharden #pepperplants ♬ Chill in a good mood, calm and fun(1263486) - zukisuzuki

Ashley Nicole explained that planting a main crop with an herb and a flower can be hugely beneficial. She said onions work great with peppers, but basil and shallots are also options. Marigold, nasturtium, and calendula work well for flowers. Carrots are an optional bonus crop. 

How it's helping

Planting complementary species together is an effective method of natural pest control. Marigolds emit a scent strong enough to repel pests while simultaneously attracting pest predators, for example. This is a much better option than pesticides, which are indiscriminate and likely to kill complementary organisms.

Commercial pest solutions also wash out into waterways, introducing harmful "forever chemicals" into marine environments. These can find their way into human water supplies and introduce cancer, internal organ, and pregnancy risks.

With pests responsibly taken care of, it's possible to enjoy the many benefits of growing your own food. Picking produce out of your backyard ensures it's fresher when it hits your dinner plate. That means less chance of it picking up diseases in transit and ultimately leads to a healthier meal.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The short trip is also good news for pollution. Transportation accounts for 20% of food's carbon footprint, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food.

Keeping that down means fighting against increasingly destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts that are driving up grocery prices. Of course, growing your own food also means saving a few bucks at the store.

What everyone's saying

Ashley Nicole's TikTok viewers were keen to help their peppers be the best they could be with the right companion plants.

"I'm really good at killing plants but this info is so great, you're giving me hope for this summer!" said one follower.

"Thank you so much for this! This has been so beneficial for my planning!! Appreciate you!" said another.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x