Expert gardener shares easy hack to keep pests off your plants: 'Super simple'

Gardener Ashley Nicole (@momjeansandgardenthings) shared some tips about getting the most out of pepper plants.

The scoop

"Companion planting is super simple," she said at the start of her TikTok video.

Ashley Nicole explained that planting a main crop with an herb and a flower can be hugely beneficial. She said onions work great with peppers, but basil and shallots are also options. Marigold, nasturtium, and calendula work well for flowers. Carrots are an optional bonus crop.

How it's helping

Planting complementary species together is an effective method of natural pest control. Marigolds emit a scent strong enough to repel pests while simultaneously attracting pest predators, for example. This is a much better option than pesticides, which are indiscriminate and likely to kill complementary organisms.

Commercial pest solutions also wash out into waterways, introducing harmful "forever chemicals" into marine environments. These can find their way into human water supplies and introduce cancer, internal organ, and pregnancy risks.

With pests responsibly taken care of, it's possible to enjoy the many benefits of growing your own food. Picking produce out of your backyard ensures it's fresher when it hits your dinner plate. That means less chance of it picking up diseases in transit and ultimately leads to a healthier meal.

The short trip is also good news for pollution. Transportation accounts for 20% of food's carbon footprint, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food.

Keeping that down means fighting against increasingly destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts that are driving up grocery prices. Of course, growing your own food also means saving a few bucks at the store.

What everyone's saying

Ashley Nicole's TikTok viewers were keen to help their peppers be the best they could be with the right companion plants.

"I'm really good at killing plants but this info is so great, you're giving me hope for this summer!" said one follower.

"Thank you so much for this! This has been so beneficial for my planning!! Appreciate you!" said another.

