Gardener reveals why keeping this 'secret weapon' plant can be incredibly beneficial: 'You have me sold'

Adding this one plant to your garden is the secret to preventing stubborn pests and supporting pollinators. This affordable plant blooms with stunning white flowers, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your garden.

The scoop

DIY gardener Cin (@hydrangelife) shared why she grows calamint in her garden. More than just a pretty plant, calamint offers numerous benefits.

Cin strategically plants calamint in large pots next to her roses. As a companion plant, calamint attracts pollinators, including bees and butterflies, from early summer to late fall, thereby supporting the growth of the entire garden. Its subtle minty scent wards off pests, including aphids, cabbage moths, and flea beetles, according to Cin.

Calamint is also deer and drought-resistant, making it a durable addition to your yard. The best part, though? Unlike other mint varieties, it's not highly invasive and fast-growing, so you don't have to worry about it overtaking your garden.

"It's one of my favorite secret weapons in the garden," says Cin. "If you want beauty with benefits, calamint might just be your garden's best friend."

How it's helping

Thanks to this simple gardening hack, internet users can combat pests without adding any chemicals to their yard. Following Cin's advice is also helping gardeners enhance the look of their garden while also reaping numerous environmental benefits, such as promoting pollination.

Gardening on a consistent basis is a great way to promote both your physical and mental health. Research has shown that individuals who regularly garden not only report having reduced stress levels but also remain more physically active.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to discover the simple gardening hack and impressed by both the beauty and benefits of calamint.

"Beautiful!" responded one user. "I have been thinking of getting one for ages. You have me sold!"

"I need to add this to my garden!" wrote another TikToker.

"Love the look!" wrote one user. "I'll have to see where I can find some!"

