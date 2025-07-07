Homeowner sparks discussion after sharing 'cagey' plumbers' perplexing appliance advice: 'Sounds like we'll need to rethink things'

"Thanks for saving me from myself, everyone."

A frustrated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after receiving unhelpful information from multiple plumbers.

The original poster (OP) was looking to install a tankless water heater in their new home; however, they were surprised by numerous plumbers' reluctance to install one.

"Why are my local plumbers so cagey about tankless water heaters?" asked the OP.

Thankfully, Redditors came to the rescue and offered the homeowner an even better solution: an energy-efficient heat pump water heater.

What is a heat pump water heater?

A heat pump water heater is an appliance that uses existing heat to warm up your household's water.

Similar to a refrigerator, instead of generating heat directly, a heat pump transfers heat from warm air to heat up water. As a result, they're much more energy-efficient than conventional heating and cooling systems.

After learning that tankless water heaters can have "high energy demands," the OP was eager to discuss a heat pump as an alternative, cost-effective option.

"Sounds like we'll need to rethink things and probably head in the direction of a heat pump hybrid," wrote the OP. "Thanks for saving me from myself, everyone."

Why are energy-efficient appliances important?

By opting for a heat pump water heater, OP could save big on their energy bills. In fact, homeowners who make the switch can expect annual savings of up to $550.

Plus, under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), homeowners can save 30% (capped at $2,000) on a heat pump water heater installation through federal incentives and take advantage of state and local rebates on top of that.

If you're interested in snagging IRA tax credits or rebates, it's best to act sooner rather than later, as these benefits will be going away soon.

"Put in a heat pump water heater not an electric tankless," wrote one user. "Electric tankless will cost so much money to operate. Might as well go with a larger HPWH if you have the space and have it pay for itself in energy savings."

How heat pump water heaters reduce your bills

Heat pump water heaters can be up to three times more efficient than traditional water heating methods, which conserves energy and reduces your total bills.

With energy-efficient appliances, you not only decrease the total amount of energy your home consumes but also cut down on your household's pollution footprint.

For homeowners looking to upgrade to a heat pump water heater, Cala offers customizable smart heat pumps. Thanks to Cala's smart heat pump water heater, homeowners conserve energy even more since the heat pump warms water exactly when it's needed.

