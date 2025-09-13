Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off tomato plants: 'The best revenge is intelligence'

"I like the way you think."

Every gardener knows the frustration of going out to check on your plants and finding that something has been munching on the fruits of your labor.

For Bohemia Farm (@bohemiafarm), dealing with a garden pest was as simple as medieval warfare.

When a woodchuck was eating his tomatoes, he put up a line of cacti to defend them. "The cactus as a medieval knight with the sharp spikes targeted [the woodchuck's] buttock, and that's it," he said.

The scoop

Bohemia Farm's video showed the tomato plants that he had growing outside his home along with some smaller cacti planted in pots beside them.

He said the best way to defeat an enemy is to outsmart it before explaining that placing cacti around garden plants can deter future visits from unwanted garden pests.

"The best revenge is intelligence — even in the garden," he wrote in the video's caption.

How it's helping

Bohemia Farm's advice can keep your fruits and vegetables safe from wildlife, helping you get all the benefits of growing your own food.

For one, growing your own food helps save money on groceries. According to Garden Pals, the average garden can yield $600 of produce in a year. If you save seeds from year to year, this figure can be even greater.

Tending to a garden also comes with many health benefits. Research has found that eating food from a garden can help people improve their diets, especially their fiber intake. Beyond an increase in nutrients, the physical activity associated with gardening can strengthen muscles and increase mobility.

Researchers have linked gardening to improved mental health as well. Studies show that gardening can reduce stress and anxiety and boost positive emotions. Gardening with others can also improve mental health through fostering social connection.

Cultivating a garden also comes with environmental benefits. Plants, especially native plants, can provide habitats for insects and other small creatures. Plants also remove pollutants from the air, and growing them at home can save a trip to the grocery store in a car. It also reduces the need for mass-produced produce to be shipped around the world.

What everyone's saying

With 315,000 likes, Bohemia Farm garnered quite a bit of attention with his woodchuck defense hack.

Commenters appreciated both his spirit and advice. "More life advice from this man please," one wrote.

Many mentioned filing away the tip for future dealings with wildlife in their gardens. Someone said, "I like the way you think."

