Homebuyer searches for unbiased advice after noticing seller's 'red flag' roof: 'Everything else about the house looks good'

Buying a house can be fraught with unknowns, as one Reddit user's risk-benefit analysis on r/Solar demonstrated.

"Buying a house with solar panels on top of an old roof" was the title of their post, and it succinctly summarized the quandary at hand. "I know nothing about any of this," they began, explaining that the house they wanted to purchase had solar panels "installed within the last 5 years."

However, the house was built in 1998, and the prospective buyer suspected that the roof had not been replaced before the seller installed solar panels.

"Everything else about the house looks good," the original poster continued. "Is it a huge undertaking to remove the panels and install a new roof? I'm wondering if this is a red flag for other work done in the house as well."

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For the original poster in this case, the panels were already installed and generating energy, and they needed firsthand advice to weigh the immense, long-term reduction in electric bills against the potential costs of a roof replacement.

Luckily for them, others had faced the same conundrum.

"One example: I've got 28 panels on a simple ranch roof, and was quoted $1500 from a local solar installer to remove/reinstall if we decide to replace the roof," one recalled. "But probably not a deal breaker if you otherwise love the house."

"My installer said $2k to remove them, put them away until the roof work was done and put it back up," another replied.

A third user explained that they'd encountered the same scenario in reverse and emphasized the value of a good solar system.

According to that user, the buyers prioritized a new roof over retaining nearly new solar panels.

"We covered their new roof. Cost for the roof: $12,000. Commercial cost of the solar panels: $40-60,000," they began.

"The solar would have bought them a new roof in about 5 years anyways. But they have no solar now. And we got a free solar setup for our new house."

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